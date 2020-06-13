Television actress Mohena Kumari Singh returns home despite being COVID-19 positive

Mohena Kumari Singh, who was recently tested positive for coronavirus, has returned home. She however has tested positive for COVID-19 before returning too. Singh informed her fans about the same through an Instagram story.

Mohena informed that all her family members would live under self-isolation for a few more days. The actress also informed that they are feeling much better and have some extreme rules to follow.

"Hi everyone ! I'm back home... but we are still covid-19 positive. We are in complete isolation. We don't know how long it will take to get the negative test. We were in the hospital for 10 days and I probably had the virus in my body 5 days before that... so hopefully a few more days and We will hopefully beat the virus. But till then we have to follow extremely strict rules. Nonetheless We are all feeling much better health wise and in the mind too. Thanks for all the support once again," she wrote.

Here's her post:

Her 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' co-star Rishi Dev also took to Instagram and prayed for Mohena and (seven members of) her family's speedy recovery. The actor had played Mohena's husband on the show and they reportedly had a professional fallout on the sets.