Tejasswi Prakash talks about marriage plans with Karan Kundrra, says 'he has changed....'

File Photo

Tejaswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, two TV actors, have revealed details of their marriage. Prakash claimed in an interview with Siddharth Kannan that Kundrra has never been more "eager" to get married. While Kundrra was speaking, she mentioned that they have responsibilities before getting married.

The actor said, “We are not just two individuals. We also have responsibility towards the people who have made us who we are today. She is a celebrity, she is an artist and she is on top right now in the country. I believe that and I don’t care about anybody and anything else. It is because of the people who have loved her and pushed her. So I believe they have supported her for the past 10 years and I have come just now. So her responsibility is more towards them.”

Tejasswi Prakash also said that Karan has changed after meeting her. She said, “I feel that because of me he has become an extremely responsible person and I feel so safe with him. I feel I don’t have to think twice before doing anything. I don’t have to think twice before saying anything because if I do mess up, he is there to handle it.” To which Karan added, “And she will handle my mess-ups.”

Recently, Karan shared a message for individuals who have been following him on social media on Tuesday via his Twitter account. It seemed like some of Tejaswi Prakash's supporters had suggested that she would succeed in her profession without him and had even altered a string of insulting messages to make it appear as though they were sent by Karan Kundra.



Also read: Tejasswi Prakash grooves with her mom and beau Karan Kundrra's mother in viral reel, actor reacts

Reacting to it in a tweet, Karan wrote, "Wow..! lowest of lows has been achieved by certain fandom.. editing pics morphing abuses hahaha khud ki beizzati (maligning their own name) lol.. you must be so proud of them T (Tejasswi) #AreYouSerious!!!!"