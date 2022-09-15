Tejasswi Prakash sings Teri Meri Kahani for beau Karan Kundrra, #TejRan fans adore actress' bridal look

Tejasswi Prakash

It seems like Tejasswi Prakash has already started prepping for her dream wedding with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra, and she has already found her wedding anthem. Prakash shared a reel and recreated Ananya Birla's popular song Teri Meri Kahani.

In the song, Tejasswi is seen in the attire of a bride, wearing bangle, heavy earrings, setting mang tika, taking odhni, and appearing as the perfect Dulhan. Tejasswi shared the video and said that she has found her wedding anthem. She also stated that she imagines Karan during the song. Tejasswi wrote, "Really love this song and your voice @ananyabirla! Found my new wedding anthem (heart emoji). This song makes me think of you @kkundrra #terimerikahani."

Here's the reel

As soon as Tejasswi posted the reel, it went viral in no time. TejRan fans are going gaga over it, and they are waiting for the big day. A user wrote, "Aphsara ho tum ya koi pari...meri jaan this describes you." Another user wrote, "Shehar sajado yaaro, mehfil mein khud jannat aayi hai." A netizen wrote, "There is no doubt that you would make a beautiful bride." Another netizen wrote, "Offcourse after seeing this my mind came across #tejran." One of the user wrote, "Ho kya rha hai kbhi engagement kbhi bridal look."

In the Bigg Boss 15 house, Tejaswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra first became romantically involved. Since the reality show's conclusion, their relationship has frequently made the news. Numerous rumours have also been made regarding them getting hitched, but Teja and Karan have insisted that the wedding would take place when it is appropriate. In a recent video that went popular on social media, Tejaswi and Karan can be seen kissing one other as they ride an escalator. Teja is coming down and Karan is going up on the escalator as they lock lips.