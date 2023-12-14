Headlines

Tejasswi Prakash says she, Karan Kundrra were not 'perfect' couple: 'When two strong-headed people come together...'

Tejasswi Prakash says that she and Karan Kundrra were not a perfect couple in Bigg Boss and opens up on why people love them.

article-main
DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 04:30 PM IST

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra fell in love with each other in Bigg Boss 15 and their romance became the talk of the town. The couple are often share their PDA with their fans on social media. Recently, Tejasswi Prakash appeared on Karan and Mouni Roy-hosted show. The couple talked about the lasting relationship and how they have shown people that they are 'the most real couple'.

Talking about her relationship with Karan and the fandom #TejRan has, she said, "Why do you think people love us? We weren’t the most perfect couple inside the (Bigg Boss) house! We fought; we didn't speak to each other for a time period inside the house. Then we’ve patched up and been the most real couple, which is why people love us. We have never tried to portray ourselves as the most ideal couple’."

She added, "We have shown how real couples are, and real couples fight in the real world. Especially when two strong people are together. Karan is a very strong-minded person, and I am too. And when two strong-headed people come together, fights are bound to happen."  

Karan Kundrra also spoke about their lasting relationship "There's a reason I believe in reality shows like Temptation Island India: I met my partner in a reality show of this kind, and such shows test your true love. You come out stronger from the experience."

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra met in Bigg Boss 15 and the two fell in love with each other. Their chemistry was much loved by the audience and the couple now has a fandom TejRan. Recently, Tejasswi made a guest appearance on Karan-hosted show Temptation Island India and shared their love story with the contestants. They excluded pure Couple Goals and Tejasswi even gave a piece of advice to the couples in the villa. 

Temptation Island India is a reality series that features a format that follows a social experiment of testing love and commitment between couples as they separate into two villas filled with attractive tempters of the opposite sex. 5 couples became a part of the social experiment and now the show has come to an end where the couples will decide if they want to continue with their connections or go home with the tempters. 

 

