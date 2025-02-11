Apart from Tejasswi Prakash, the other celebrities participating in Celebrity MasterChef are Gaurav Khanna, Abhijeet Sawant, Ayesha Jhulka, Dipika Kakar, Faisal Shaikh, Nikki Tamboli, Rajiv Adatia, and Usha Nadkarni among others.

Popular actress Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in the cooking-based reality show Celebrity MasterChef, which began streaming on the OTT platform SonyLIV from January 27. In the latest video on her YouTube channel, Tejasswi shared a vlog titled 'Inside Celebrity MasterChef! A Day with Tejasswi Prakash', showcasing behind the scenes of the reality show.

In the clip, the actress revealed why she joined Celebrity MasterChef as she stated, "I am so excited because I am obsessed with cooking. I love food. I love everything food. Which is why, I joined this show. I have got a burn mark. It is still looking bad. The skin pulls when I try to hold something in the kitchen. It is now dry, so the pain has relatively reduced. It was unbearable initially."

In December 2024, Tejasswi had burnt her hand while shooting the cooking-based reality series. She had even shared her selfie on Instagram, in which she showed her injury and wrote, "The show must go on." Her fans had expressed concern for her and asked her to take care and play well in the comments section.

Celebrity MasterChef is hosted by aclaim director and choreographer Farah Khan and judged by celebrity chefs Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna. Apart from Tejasswi Prakash, the other celebrities participating in the show are Gaurav Khanna, Abhijeet Sawant, Ayesha Jhulka, Dipika Kakar, Nikki Tamboli, Rajiv Adatia, Faisal Shaikh, and Usha Nadkarni among others. Comedian Chandan Prabhakar became the first contestant to get eliminated from the show last week.

Before this cooking based reality show, Tejasswi Prakash won the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 in 2022. Apart from winning the show, she also met popular actor Karan Kundrra inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and is still dating him. The two often share their romantic photos and videos on Instagram.