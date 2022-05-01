Tejasswi Prakash reveals if she will participate in dance reality shows with Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, who met on Bigg Boss 15 and fell in love during their time there, are one of the finest couples in the industry. They never fail to steal our hearts with their blazing chemistry and, of course, their sweet PDA, no matter what the occasion. Tejasswi and Karan manage to spend time together despite their tight work schedules and are frequently spotted painting the town red with their romantic affection. The couple is also known for their dance performances, and fans are eager to see them on a dance reality programme.

Tejasswi mentioned if she is open to participating in dance reality shows alongside Karan in a recent interview with Mid-Day.

She said, “I don’t know because I can dance but I’m shy, he cannot dance but he’s not shy at all! He says ‘Yes, I’ll dance’ and I ask ‘What are you going to do?’ Woh khushi khushi dance kar lega. He’s extremely confident and that is something I love.”

Prakash discussed how she is adored by her fans not because of her celebrity, but because she is someone who people can relate to in an interview with MissMalini's YouTube channel.

Talking about her relationship with Karan she said, “Why do you think people love us? We weren’t the most perfect couple inside the (Bigg Boss) house! We fought, we have literally broken up inside the house. Then we’ve patched up and been the most real couple, which is why people love us. We have never tried to portray ourselves as ‘Aww, we’re the most ideal couple’



Tejasswi Prakash is now starring as Pratha in Ekta Kapoor's ‘Naagin 6’. In terms of TRPs, the show, which also stars Simba Nagpal and Maheck Chahal, is doing well.

When it comes to Karan, the ‘Dil Hi Toh Hai’ actor plays a jailor in ‘Lock Upp’. Kangana Ranaut hosts the reality show, which airs on MX Player and ALTBalaji.