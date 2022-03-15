Tejasswi Prakash raises temperature in shimmery off-shoulder dress- Watch viral video

Television actress Tejasswi Prakash has raised the temperature once again as she stepped out in her gorgeous ‘Naagin’ avatar. She was seen wearing a green glittery dress on Tuesday.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared a video in which Tejasswi Prakash can be seen wearing an off-shoulder glittery dress. In no time, the video went viral and her fans started commenting on it.

One of her fans wrote, “Kitni pyari lg rhi h.” The second one mentioned, “Uffff tejaaaaa how can you change cute to hottttttt.” The third one mentioned, “Gorgeous lady in green.”

Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been painting the town red with their love story ever since they fell for each other on the controversial reality show, 'Bigg Boss 15'. The duo who started off as friends, found love in each other as the show progressed. And now, after they exited the show post it's finale, the two have been spending time and getting to know each other with each passing day. Recently, Karan and Tejasswi even celebrated Valentine's Day together. loved by fans

Shipped as #TejRan by their fans, Karan and Tejasswi's jodi is much loved by their fans who are extremely curious to know about each update in the couple's personal and professional lives.

In an interview with Times of India, Karan said that his first meeting with Tejasswi's parents took place right after Bigg Boss 15. He had a quick 10-minute chat with them. Karan mentioned that "there was a bit of nervousness". He mentioned there was awkwardness too since Tejwasswi's parents had seen them fight on TV. However, he stated that "they said that they also saw us falling back to each other. And they told me that they think we are compatible."

Meanwhile, talking about what his parents thought of Tejasswi as his partner, Karan said, "As far as my parents are concerned, they said, 'Bhai aisi hi ladki chahiye, yeh tujhko seedha rakhegi (This is just the girl y need. She will keep you in line)."