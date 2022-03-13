Tejasswi Prakash makes jaws drop with her 'Naagin' avatar, shares video- WATCH

Television actress Tejasswi Prakash, who won the 15th season of the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, has been grabbing attention for her ‘Naagin’ avatar. Gorgeous Tejasswi Prakash can turn heads with her beauty, she often shares pictures and videos on social media.

On Sunday, Tejasswi Prakash took to Instagram and dropped a video in which she looks absolutely amazing in a green outfit that she wore for ‘Naagin’ shoot. He fans are all hearts after watching her video.

Take a look:

Earlier, the actress with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra brought to the screens their sizzling real-life chemistry effortlessly and left their fans asking for more. The video, which the makers dropped on March 3, marked Karan and Tejasswi's first collaboration. Rendered in the soulful voice of Yasser Desai, penned by Rana Sotal and with music by Rajat Nagpal, 'Rula Deti Hai' is a sad-romantic song picturized in Goa. Also Read: 'Naagin 6': From Shehnaaz Gill to Surbhi Chandna, actresses who rejected Tejasswi Prakash's role

While the song became an instant hit with fans, courtesy of how the couple has been winning the hearts of viewers with their adorableness ever since they became a couple on 'Bigg Boss 15', a behind the scene clip from the 'Rula Deti Hai' shoot, had gone viral on the internet.

In the clip shared by celebrity pap Viral Bhayani, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were seen shooting for an intimate scene in a pool.

While Karan was seen shirtless in the BTS video, Tejasswi is seen clad in a blue monokini. The two are in the pool, holding each other close and their crackling chemistry is at full display as they get intimate.

Earlier, talking about collaborating for the music video with Karan, Tejasswi had said, "Karan and I were waiting for a chance to collaborate with each other and the people who've loved us had been waiting for us to work together. I'm happy that Rula Deti Hai happened. It's a soulful song shot in Goa. I loved my company and the song. I can't wait to know what listeners think about it."

"Rula Deti Hai is a special song on many counts. It is my first song with Tejasswi, it has been composed so beautifully by Rajat and it has been sung by Yasser, who has poured his heart into it. The experience of shooting it in Goa was amazing," Karan had added.