Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra groove to Samjhawan, romantic video goes viral

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been open about their relationship. They've been dating for a few months and have been seen together multiple times. Fans of Karan and Tejasswi can expect some mushy moments in the forthcoming episode of The Khatra Khatra Show. In a promo released by the producers on Friday, audiences will see the TV couple, fondly known as 'TejRan,' get romantic on the show.

In the video, Karan and Tejasswi are seen dancing to the pop song Samjhawan by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal from the film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. In the end, Karan kisses Tejasswi on the cheek. Farah Khan, Bharti Singh, and other cast members join the two on stage shortly after.



Mood on the Khatra Khatra show tonight? Extremely romantic!!



Are you too going 'aweeee' looking at #TejRan?



— Voot (@justvoot) May 13, 2022

Last year, Tejasswi and Karan began dating after meeting on the reality show Bigg Boss 15. On the show, Karan got down on his knees with a rose and asked Tejasswi to be his girlfriend, which she accepted. They've been seen out and about together a lot since the show concluded.

When asked about his marriage to Tejasswi in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Karan responded, "I have left it on her." "I did what I had to do." He also admitted that he used to ridicule the concept of falling in love on a reality show. However, he believes that meeting Teja in Bigg Boss 15 was destined.

He also stated that he felt he had to meet her on Bigg Boss. For years, they'd been approached about appearing on the show. However, they both agreed to participate this season. It's fate, he'd say. It was the right time and the right place.