Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra dismiss break-up rumours with their Sunday brunch, TejRan fans react

Amid breakup rumours, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were spotted having brunch on Sunday afternoon.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 05:30 PM IST

Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra dismiss break-up rumours with their Sunday brunch, TejRan fans react
Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash

Earlier, there were rumours that all is not well between the much-loved television duo Karan Kundrra and Tejaaswi Prakash. However, public favourite duo Tejassvi and Karan have put the rumours to rest, as they were spotted having brunch on Sunday afternoon. TejRan are the media's favourite duo too, and they were captured stepping out from an eatery in Mumbai on Sunday. 

In the video shared by Yogen Shah, the paparazzo had a brief interaction with the duo. Karan and Tejasswi even took a moment to play with a pet cat. Before getting inside their car, Karan confirmed that they were having a working Sunday, and they will go for their shoot. For the unversed, Tejasswi is currently being seen in Naagin 6, whereas Karan is impressing his fans with fantasy-adventure Ishq Mein Ghayal. 

Here's the video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

The break-up rumours of Tejasswi and Karan surfaced when the latter tweeted a cryptic note that left netizens and his fans worried. On March 8, he tweeted, "Na teri shaan kam hoti..Na rutba ghata hota..Jo ghamand mein kaha...Wahi hass ke kaha hota." 

Here's his tweet

Since his tweet, fans wondered if Karan and Tejasswi are facing any trouble in their relationship. However, their latest brunch video snubbed all the rumours. Even their fans were quick enough to respond over it. A user wrote, "finallly aaj dikh gaye 2gether aftr soooo long EVIL EYES OFF TEJRAN." Another user wrote, "They both ar soo cute together no attitude nothing ao simple dey r. i just love them the way they are." A netizen wrote, "Teju looking so cute and pretty." Another netizen wrote, "This boy deserves all the love happiness nd success." 

READ: Karan Kundrra reacts as Tejasswi Prakash drops her sizzling new photos in shimmery black gown

Karan and Tejasswi fall in love during their stint at Bigg Boss 15. Naagin actress even won the season and Karan became the second runner-up of the show,  

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Inside photos of Amitabh Bachchan's palatial bungalow Jalsa, with luxurious living room, spacious study
Discover top 5 health benefits of pine nuts for a healthier you
Chak De India fame Chitrashi Rawat ties the knot with actor Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani. See dreamy wedding photos
Nysa Devgn, Suhana Khan, Palak Tiwari, Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, Orry party in Mumbai, check out photos
Post Office Saving Schemes: PPF, NSC, SCSS, Sukanya Samriddhi, check new interest rates, benefits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Apply for 238 Craft Instructor, other posts at dsssbonline.nic.in, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.