Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra dismiss break-up rumours with their Sunday brunch, TejRan fans react

Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash

Earlier, there were rumours that all is not well between the much-loved television duo Karan Kundrra and Tejaaswi Prakash. However, public favourite duo Tejassvi and Karan have put the rumours to rest, as they were spotted having brunch on Sunday afternoon. TejRan are the media's favourite duo too, and they were captured stepping out from an eatery in Mumbai on Sunday.

In the video shared by Yogen Shah, the paparazzo had a brief interaction with the duo. Karan and Tejasswi even took a moment to play with a pet cat. Before getting inside their car, Karan confirmed that they were having a working Sunday, and they will go for their shoot. For the unversed, Tejasswi is currently being seen in Naagin 6, whereas Karan is impressing his fans with fantasy-adventure Ishq Mein Ghayal.

Here's the video

The break-up rumours of Tejasswi and Karan surfaced when the latter tweeted a cryptic note that left netizens and his fans worried. On March 8, he tweeted, "Na teri shaan kam hoti..Na rutba ghata hota..Jo ghamand mein kaha...Wahi hass ke kaha hota."

Here's his tweet

na teri shaan kam hoti..

na rutba ghata hota..

jo ghamand mein kaha..

wahi hass ke kaha hota… — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) March 7, 2023

Since his tweet, fans wondered if Karan and Tejasswi are facing any trouble in their relationship. However, their latest brunch video snubbed all the rumours. Even their fans were quick enough to respond over it. A user wrote, "finallly aaj dikh gaye 2gether aftr soooo long EVIL EYES OFF TEJRAN." Another user wrote, "They both ar soo cute together no attitude nothing ao simple dey r. i just love them the way they are." A netizen wrote, "Teju looking so cute and pretty." Another netizen wrote, "This boy deserves all the love happiness nd success."

Karan and Tejasswi fall in love during their stint at Bigg Boss 15. Naagin actress even won the season and Karan became the second runner-up of the show,