Watch: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra burn the dance floor with sizzling chemistry, unseen video goes viral

Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most loved television couples in the country. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been grabbing headlines since their stint in Bigg Boss 14. Now, an unseen video of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra is going viral where the couple can be seen closely dancing at a party. The video is trending and breaking the internet because of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's sizzling chemistry.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, dressed in all-black outfits, can be seen burning the dance floor with their steamy and sexy performance. The two can be seen holding each other close to the song 'Tum Hi Ho'. TejRan fans have been sharing the photos and videos on Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's fan pages.

Here's the video

As soon as the video went viral, fans have been going gaga over Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's chemistry. The video has also put to rest all the breakup rumours between the couple.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's video is from a birthday party that they attended together on Wednesday. The couple also posed stylishly for the paparazzi. While Tejasswi Prakash wore a black co-ord set, Karan Kundrra wore a t-shirt, a jacket, and a pair of denim.