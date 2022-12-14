Tejasswi Prakash gets terrified after security pushes away paparazzi, netizens slam photographers for their ethics

Tejasswi Prakash

Being a public figure, an actor has to bear some repercussions of being in constant limelight. Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash had to face an embarrassing moment, where paparazzi and security guards got into a verbal spat. It all happened when Tejasswi attended a star-studded, lavish beauty award.

After the event, Prakash was spotted leaving the venue. Paps favourite Tejasswi was been captured by the photographer. Soon, there was tension while security guards were escorting the actress to her car. In a video shared by Viral Bhayani, we can hear how security guards were instructing photographers not to block her way. Soon, a verbal spat broke out between a security head and paparazzi. The security personnel even warned the photographers saying, "Main maar dunga...peecho hato." The photographers teased the personnel and mocked him.

Watch the video

As soon as the video was out, netizens got divided in their opinions. While a few users considered security behaviour justified. A few of them found it rude. A user wrote, "These paps really need to learn some etiquettes...just bcoz she is nice to them all the time,they are crossing the limits... this is so scary and intolerable." Another user wrote, "This is not the first time it happened with her. She is being polite but paps can't take advantage of that. Please learn to maintain the gap... The way she respects your work, try to show some respect in return." Another user wrote, "Disappointed with the behavior of paps." One of the user added "Pap should do their work with certain dignity..how can they behave like this!"

On the work front, Tejasswi is leading the supernatural drama Naagin 6. She also made her debut in Marathi films with Mann Kasturi Re, but it failed to do wonders at the box office.