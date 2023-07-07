Search icon
'It's a wrap': Tejasswi Prakash completes shoot of Naagin 6; drops photo with Vatsal Sheth, crew members

The popular supernatural show, Naagin 6, has finally come to an end, and Tejasswi Prakash snapped the memory of the last day with her co-stars and crew members.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 09:56 PM IST

Ekta Kapoor-produced, supernatural series, Naagin 6 is coming to an end, and the star of the show- Tejasswi Prakash, completed the last day of the shoot. To celebrate the wrap of the series, Tejasswi decided to snap a memory from the last day of the shoot and clicked a photo with the cast and crew members. 

Tejaaswi, on her Instagram, dropped the photo as a story, and she captioned the photo as "11.11 and it's a wrap." In the photo, a glowing Tejasswi was posing with extended crew members and her co-stars including Vatsal Sheth and Mahek Chahal. 

As the show is approaching its finale, Colors are dropping glimpses of the last episodes. Recently, the channel dropped a promo where an attractive Tejasswi is performing on Aishwarya Rai's song from Devdas. Naagin 6 premiered on Colors on 12 February 2022, and now it has aired 144 episodes. 

Here's a glimpse from Naagin 6 finale

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Earlier in January this year, Naagin series producer Ekta Kapoor has confirmed that Naagin 6 will end soon. Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, January 12, she shared the first-ever promo of the show and wrote, "As we introduce a new folklore weekend show ….Time to say bye to my favourite show n India’s biggest folklore franchise #naagin6! This season marked the comeback (of the franchise and) found its place right with seasons one n three! Thank you for all the love and now for the next….JAI MATA DI! P.S. to the team party zaroor hogi (Party will definitely happen)". 

Apart from Tejasswi and Simba, Naagin 6 also featured Mahekk Chahal, Sudha Chandran, and Urvashi Dholakia in the lead roles. Pratik Sehajpal, who lost out to Tejasswi in the Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale, also entered the show as one of the supporting cast members later. The announcement of Tejasswi as the lead of Naagin 6 was annouced during the finale of Bigg Boss 15. 

Tejasswi went on to win the fifteenth season of the reality television show with a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh and the coveted Bigg Boss trophy. However, the biggest prize seems to be the opportunity to essay the titular role in the show produced by the queen of the television industry, Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms.

