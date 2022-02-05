Tejasswi Prakash blushes, Karan Kundrra hides his face, paps say 'Bhai scam kar diya'- Watch

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are being in the news even after their show 'Bigg Boss 15,' and the reason is their budding romance. Karan and Tejasswi are been spotted together frequently, and now Karan seems to get a little conscious about it. Last night, Kundrra and Tejasswi were spotted returning from a shoot, and paparazzi clicked them. Tejasswi couldn't hide it and she blushed over the flashes. On the other side, Karan tried to hide his face, but failed and burst out laughing. Even the paps took Kundrra's case and said, 'Bhai game kar diya aapne... Bhai scam kar diya.'

Watch the video

Interestingly, Karan and Tejasswi's family have approved their relationship, but Karan has not asked her for marriage. A few days ago, Tejasswi had gone live from her Instagram and answered many fan questions. One of the quipped about her marriage to which she said that Karan hasn't popped the question yet.

The month of love, February, has begun, and TejRan fans were eager to learn about Karan-Tejasswi's plans for their first Valentine's Day together. When asked if he intends to propose to her, Karan told PeepingMoon.com that he proposed to her on national television. His parents have seen everything and she came to her place too. Valentine's day without a doubt is special for them too but because Tejasswi signed ‘Naagin 6’ their plans have been spoilt. He also added that he is happy that Teja is busy with work and he wants her to focus on it.

A video was doing the rounds on the internet in which Karan's parents can be seen leaving the 'Bigg Boss 15' sets after the Grand Finale on Sunday night. The paparazzi were seen asking Karan's father S. P. Kundrra about their son's marriage plans with Tejasswi and he replies to them saying that they will get them married soon if everything goes well.

