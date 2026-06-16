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Tanya Mittal urges fans to stop comparing her with Amaal Mallik: 'He is a superstar, main kaun hi hoon?'

Tanya Mittal said she no longer speaks to Amaal Mallik, called him a "superstar", urged fans to stop comparing them, and also dismissed rumours of a fallout with Bhagyashree and Gullu.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 16, 2026, 02:22 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Tanya Mittal urges fans to stop comparing her with Amaal Mallik: 'He is a superstar, main kaun hi hoon?'
Image credit: Instagram
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Former Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal has finally spoken about her current equation with composer Amaal Mallik. While the two had formed a close bond during the show, their friendship later turned sour. Even after the reality show ended, their fan groups have continued to clash on social media.

During a recent Instagram AMA session, Tanya clarified that she is no longer in touch with Amaal and requested fans to stop comparing them.

'I Have No Conversation With Amaal'

Responding to a fan who asked about her relationship with Amaal, Tanya said there is no communication between them at present.

"I have no conversation with Amaal. I don't want you to compare me and Amaal. Please. I understand why his manager tweets so much against me or why his fandom is so desperate to take down this girl. Because I understand, friend, that's how the industry is," she said.

'Amaal Is A Superstar'

Tanya also explained that she understands why some people from Amaal's side may be uncomfortable with the attention she receives.

"He has been there for 10 years, I don't know from Kabir Singh onwards he has sung songs from where all. Who am I? I came here 6 months ago. So they will definitely wonder why are you giving so much importance to him?"

However, she was quick to defend the composer and insisted that she had no issues with him. "But Amaal is not like that, I have been with Amaal for 100 days. Amaal is a good person and there is no comparison between me and Amaal, Amaal is a superstar. For me Amaal is a big star, firstly because he was my friend and secondly because he is Amaal Malik," she added.

Tanya Reacts To Bhagyashree-Gullu Fallout Rumours

During the same AMA session, Tanya also addressed rumours of a rift with her Maa Hai Na co-stars Bhagyashree and Gullu. When asked to choose between the two, she refused to take sides and said she shares a good bond with both of them.

"Uss din zaroor interview waale din thoda mazaak masti zyada hogaya tha," Tanya said, referring to a previous interaction. She further added, "Bhagyashree apologised, and she is a sweet girl. I don't fight with anyone, I try to keep silent. She is saying anything about me in interviews, but I am not against her."

Her statement comes after Bhagyashree accused Tanya of belittling her during a podcast and claimed that she could not take a joke sportingly.

About Maa Hai Na

Tanya is currently seen on the cooking reality show Maa Hai Na, hosted by Shilpa Shetty. The show also features Sunita Ahuja and Tina Ahuja, Urvashi Dholakia and Kshitij Dholakia, Gullu and Munesh Tanwar, along with Bhagyashree Sharma and Rinju Sharma.

New episodes of the show stream every Friday on ZEE5.

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