Tanya Mittal returns home to Gwalior after Bigg Boss 19, gives sneak peek of lavish home, luxury car collection, here's what her father does, he is...

Tanya Mittal returned to the Gwalior home a week after Bigg Boss 19 ended. She finally shared a sneak peek into her lavish lifestyle, silencing the trolls.

Bigg Boss Season 19 contestant and third runner-up Tanya Mittal was recently seen breaking down emotionally as she returned to her hometown, Gwalior, a week after the show.

In a video shared by Tanya on her social media account, the entrepreneur is seen hugging a man believed to be her father at the entrance of her home, surrounded by close family members who comforted her during the emotional moment. She captioned the video, “I am home." In the video, an overwhelmed Tanya is heard explaining that she consciously chose not to use her father's name on the show for attention. She said that had she done so, fellow contestants might have labelled her as cranky or targeted her even further. Her family members, in the video, were seen consoling her, while her father gently reassured and coaxed her as well.

Talking about Tanya Mittal's journey inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, she was often subjected to criticism, mockery and bullying for openly discussing her wealth and lavish lifestyle. Throughout the season, Tanya frequently spoke about her multiple businesses and described her home as grand and palace-like. This attitude did not go down well with several contestants as well as sections of the audience, and they even asked her to 'get off her high horse'.

However, in the latest vlog, Tanya made sure to give a sneak peek at her lavish lifestyle, showcasing the fleet of her luxury cars and the large compound area of her bungalow.

Who is Tanya Mittal's father?

Tanya Mittal's family is as mysterious as her on-screen persona. Her father, reportedly, is a well-known real estate developer who has sold 'hundreds of houses'. Tanya made this big claim in the show. However, there are also reports of his father being an influential businessman.

Tanya has kept his name and exact business details private, with online speculation pointing towards Delhi developer Ravi Mittal or Gwalior businessman Amit Mittal. The exact details remain unconfirmed by Tanya herself. On the work front, Tanya Mittal will soon be working on Ekta Kapoor's undisclosed project.