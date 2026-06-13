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Tanya Mittal is offended by Ali Asgar, Chandu Prabhakar's skit, netizens get divided: 'If you can't take jokes, you shouldn't do show' | Viral video

Tanya Mittal and her mother are now participating in Maa Hain Na. However, she isn't happy with how Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar's skit was made about them. Netizens are divided, and a few of them are trolling the social media influencer.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 13, 2026, 12:59 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Tanya Mittal is offended by Ali Asgar, Chandu Prabhakar's skit, netizens get divided: 'If you can't take jokes, you shouldn't do show' | Viral video
Tanya Mittal, Chandan Prabhakar (Image source: Screengrabs)
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Social media influencer Tanya Mittal got offended by Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar's reality show, Maa Hai Na, leaving netizens confused. In the Shilpa Shetty-hosted show, Tanya, along with her mother, is competing with other celebs. In the upcoming episode, comedians Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar came up with their skit, mocking Tanya and her mother. 

Watch the viral video

Although the other participants, along with Shilpa, enjoy the skit, Tanya looks visibly miffed and uninterested. Throughout the skit, she maintains a straight face and expresses her discontent. The clip went viral in no time, but it also left the internet divided. While her fans continue supporting her, other netizens advised Tanya to maintain professionalism and take these skits with a pinch of salt. 

Netizens troll Tanya Mittal for being 'oversensitive'

An internet user wrote, "Soo funny Tanya Mittal, if you can't take jokes you shouldn't do a show like this." Another internet user wrote, "I saw the mimicry scene of Tanya and her MoM on the Maa Hai Na episode. 
Tanya just didn't like ki uske saath uski mumma ka v mazak bana rahe isliye wo gusse me thi! Just because you are famous, you cannot put up with any nonsense." One of the netizens shared a clip from the Laughter Chefs, and advised Tanya, "Look at Laughter Chefs, even contestants & their family r mimicked, yet they take it sportingly. That’s professionalism. #TanyaMittal should’ve done the same. If u’re on a comedy show, you should be able to take light-hearted jokes. Otherwise, the industry can be tough in the long run." 

Tanya Mittal thanks Ali Asgar for being there for her

Amid the online chatter, Tanya Mittal dropped an Instagram story, acknowledging Ali Asgar for supporting her, and went on to admit that she feels safe with him. Maa Hai Na is currently streaming on Hindi Z5.

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