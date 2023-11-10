Tanya Maniktala opens up about lack of on-screen female spies, investigators; says 'agar OTT nahi hota toh...'

Tanya Maniktala admitted that there is a dearth of female spies and investigators on the big screen. She also acknowledged OTT's contribution to her career.

Tanya Maniktala is elated as he's getting a chance to learn the art while sharing screen space with veteran artistes such as Tabu, Zarina Wahab, Revathi, Tillotama Shome, and Adil Hussian. The blue-eyed girl of OTT has come up with her new show PI Meena, and the actress opened up about her acting journey with DNA India.

In the new crime thriller series, Tanya plays the titular role of Private Investigator Meenakshi (Meena) Iyer. While interacting with us, Tanya agreed that there is a lack of female representation in the spy thriller genre. Tanya said that there is a dearth of on-screen female investigators or spies, and added, "I'm so lucky, and grateful that because of OTT, these scripts and roles came my way. I got an opportunity to work with talented veterans. Agar OTT nahi hota toh yeh opportunities shayad nahi milti. We are coming up with different stories on different mediums. OTT has given all of us a space where we can experiment with who we want to be, and how we want to be defined as an artiste. The digital medium has also helped us to break those boxes."

After making her debut with Flames, Tanya impressed the masses with her performance in shows such as A Suitable Boy, Feels Like Ishq, and Tooth Pari. Acknowledging the value of OTT in her career, Tanaya asserted, "I don't think, I would have gotten the chance to play or to even see, if OTT had not existed. So, this platform is a blessing for me and other actors."

Tanaya also revealed her common takeaway from veteran artists like Tabu, Zarina Wahab, and Jisshu Sengupta, "One thing I noticed and learnt from them is the willingness to learn, and being open to let it go. Even though these actors are so experienced, still they are ready to be moulded as per the director's vision. This is remarkable and I aspire to adapt it."

About PI Meena

Directed by Debaloy Bhattacharya, the Amazon Original series features Tanya Maniktala as P.I. Meena, along with Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Jisshu Sengupta, Vinay Pathak, and Zarina Wahab in pivotal roles. The eight-episode series is streaming on Prime Video.