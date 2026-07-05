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Tanvi Thakkar, Adittya Kappadia announce separation after 5 years of marriage: 'No negativity or drama here'

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Tanvi Thakkar, Adittya Kappadia announce separation after 5 years of marriage: 'No negativity or drama here'

Tanvi Thakkar and Adittya Kappadia tied the knot in 2021 and welcomed thei son Krishay in 2023. They have announced their separation now.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 05, 2026, 05:58 PM IST

Tanvi Thakkar, Adittya Kappadia announce separation after 5 years of marriage: 'No negativity or drama here'
Tanvi Thakkar and Adittya Kappadia
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TV actors Adittya Kappadia and Tanvi Thakkar, who worked alongside each other in the 2012 Star Plus show Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum, have decided to part ways after five years of their marriage. Additya and Tanvi tied the knot in 2021 and welcomed their son Krishay in 2023. On Saturday, Adittya and Tanvi shared an individual note on their Instagram, announcing their separation.

"Over the last few months, many people have reached out with concern and questions about my personal life. After a great deal of thought and consideration, Tanvi/Aditya and I have decided to move forward separately. This has been an emotional decision for both of us, taken with a lot of care, respect, and consideration for each other and our families," they wrote.

The ex-couple also requested everyone to respect their privacy during this time. "There is no negativity or drama here - only the hope for peace and healing for everyone involved. At this time, I sincerely request the media, industry friends, and well-wishers to respect our privacy and give us the space we need. I will not be responding to calls or questions regarding the same. Thank you for your understanding, kindness, and support," Tanvi and Adittya added.

Who are Tanvi Thakkar and Adittya Kappadia?

Tanvi is best known for her stint in the TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Lately, she has gained popularity on social media as a content creator, sharing videos on motherhood, her son, beauty, and lifestyle. Additya, on the other hand, recently worked in an AI film, Happy Birthday Joshi, which was produced by Ajay Devgn and Danish Devgn. He famously appeared as a child artist in Sony TV show Just Mohabbat, that ran for four years from 1996 to 2000.

READ | Aamir Khan kisses Gauri Spratt after their heartfelt wedding vows - Watch viral video

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