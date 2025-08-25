Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Tannishtha Chatterjee battles stage 4 oligo metastatic cancer, says 'Can’t get worse than this'

8 dead, over 40 injured as container truck hits tractor-trolley in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr

US Vice President JD Vance says Russia made 'significant concessions' on Ukraine peace deal, backs secondary tariff on India

Donald Trump threatens to send troops into Baltimore after New York and Chicago: 'If Wes Moore needs help like...'

Hyderabad Horror: Man kills five-month pregnant wife, throws chopped body parts into Musi river

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Pranit More breaks silence on jokes he once made about Salman Khan, says 'I think we should...'

Meet woman, who lost her mother at young age, cracked UPSC exam in third attempt to become IAS officer, her AIR was…, currently is...

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit India soon? Dates being finalised, says...

Exclusive | Bigg Boss 19: Nagma Mirajkar REVEALS if she will use Awez Darbar to win the show: 'If it works...'

Exclusive | Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj REJECTS Salman Khan's film for BB trophy: 'Outsiders ke liye...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Tannishtha Chatterjee battles stage 4 oligo metastatic cancer, says 'Can’t get worse than this'

Tannishtha Chatterjee battles stage 4 oligo metastatic cancer: 'Can’t get..'

8 dead, over 40 injured as container truck hits tractor-trolley in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr

8 dead, over 40 injured as container truck hits tractor-trolley in Uttar Pradesh

US Vice President JD Vance says Russia made 'significant concessions' on Ukraine peace deal, backs secondary tariff on India

US Vice President JD Vance says Russia made 'significant concessions' on Ukraine

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Tannishtha Chatterjee battles stage 4 oligo metastatic cancer, says 'Can’t get worse than this'

The photo showed Tannishtha with her head shaved, sitting on a sofa and smiling with confidence.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 07:42 AM IST

Tannishtha Chatterjee battles stage 4 oligo metastatic cancer, says 'Can’t get worse than this'
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor Tannishtha Chatterjee, on Sunday, revealed that she was diagnosed with stage-4 oligometastatic cancer 8 months back. Taking to her Instagram, she shared an update with her fans along with a series of pictures.

The first photo showed Tannishtha with her head shaved, sitting on a sofa and smiling with confidence. In the next picture, she was seen enjoying quality time with her industry friends, including Divya Dutta, Lara Dutta, Shabana Azmi, Vidya Balan, and others.

She wrote in the caption, talking about her struggle, "So the last 8 months have been incredibly difficult- to put it mildly. As if loosing my father to Cancer was not enough. 8 months back I got diagnosed of stage 4 oligo metastatic Cancer."

However, she emphasised that this post "is not about Pain. Its about love and strength." "It can't get worse than this. A 70yr old mother and 9 year all daughter .. both totally dependent on me. But in the darkest moments, I discovered an extraordinary kind of love, the kind that shows up, holds space, and never lets you feel alone," she added.

The ace star continued that she found amazing friends who supported her during her tough time, "I found it in my amazing friends and my family, whose unwavering support, brought , genuine smiles to my face, even on the hardest days.

In a world racing towards AI and robots, it's the irreplaceable compassion of real, passionate humans that is saving me. It is their empathy, their messages, their presence - their humanity - that is bringing life back." She concluded with, "Cheers to female friendships, the sisterhood that showed up for me with fierce love, deep empathy, and unstoppable strength. You know who you are - and I am endlessly grateful."

Reacting to her post, Konkona Sensharma wrote in the comment section, "You are just incredible and inspiring!! Love you" Dia Mirza also praised her, saying, "We love you Tan Tan. You are our very own warrior princess" Abhay Deol commented, "Sending you love Tan."

Sandhya Mridul posted, "Ohhh Tiger Tan! We got you. And you had us you khaleesi! Love only always (eyes on Pulitzer pls)"

On the work front, she is known in the West for her performance in the British film Brick Lane (2007), the film adaptation of Monica Ali's best-selling novel of the same name, for which she was nominated best actress at the British Independent Film Awards.

Her other notable roles have been in Academy Award-winning German director Florian Gallenberger's film Shadows of Time, starring Prashant Narayanan, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Irrfan Khan and Tillotama Shome.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
As Bigg Boss 19 gears up, here are 5 wildcard entries who turned the game upside down
As Bigg Boss 19 gears up, here are 5 wildcard entries who turned the game
Amaal Mallik to join Bigg Boss 19? Father Daboo Malik breaks his silence
Amaal Mallik to join Bigg Boss 19? Father Daboo Malik breaks his silence
War 2 box office collection day 11: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film stays steady but lags behind Rajinikanth's Coolie by...
War 2 box office collection day 11: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film stays steady
Meet actor, who turned Rs 1 lakh to Rs 100 crore, became one of Bollywood's richest men, has now staggering net worth of...
Meet actor, who turned Rs 1 lakh to Rs 100 crore, has net worth of...
From Military Prosecutor Doberman to Devil Judge: 5 legal K-dramas to watch if you loved Beyond the Bar
5 legal K-dramas to watch if you loved Beyond the Bar
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE