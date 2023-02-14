Tamil news presenter Kanmani Sekar sparks pregnancy rumours with latest video, fans say 'happy for you'

Photo via Instagram

Popular Tamil news presenter Kanmani Sekar has sparked pregnancy rumours with her recent video. A few days back, Kanmani Sekar shared a video in which she could be seen playing with her husband Navin Kumar's hair. The actor captioned the video saying, "Favourite song +favourite person +his attitude @navinactor_official."

In the video, Kanmani Sekar and Navin Kumar twinned in black outfits. Sekar wore a loose-fitted black dress and Navin chose to wear a black t-shirt with pants. Though Kanmani Sekar did not talk anything about being pregnant in the video or the caption, many fans spotted a baby bump and flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

One user wrote, "Congratulations guys, and special congratulations to Navin for his new project happy for u," while another commented, "Kanmani is pregnant?"

Fans are now eagerly waiting for Kanmani Sekar to announce her pregnancy officially to the world.

Kanmani Sekar and Navin Kumar tied the knot on June 12 last year, in Chennai. The couple later shared a series of pictures on social media from their wedding ceremony. For their special day, Sekar wore a traditional saree and Navin Kumar wore a dhoti.

For the unversed, Kanmani Sekar is a popular anchor and newsreader, and Navin Kumar made his acting debut with the Malayalam movie Money Ratnam (2014), directed by Santhosh Nair. He has acted in several other films such as Boologam (2015), Masala Mayavan (2017), and Mr. Local (2019). Navin Kumar also made his TV debut with the Tamil serial Idhayathai Thirudathey, along with Hima Bindu.