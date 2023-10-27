Takeshi's Castle trailer: Bhuvan Bam calls show bigger than Sunny Deol's comeback, takes a dig at Adipurush's VFX

Bhuvan Ban can be seen taking a dig at Adipurush's VFX and calling the show bigger than Sunny Deol's comeback. The hilarious video is going viral on social media.

On Friday, the much-awaited and highly anticipated trailer of the Indian reboot of the iconic Japanese game show Takeshi’s Castle released. In the trailer, Bhuvan Ban aka Titu Mam can be seen hosting the show at gunpoint.

Sharing the trailer, the makers wrote, "mama nahi ruk rahe ab! Takeshi’s Castle ft. #BhuvanOnPrime, Nov 2." Bhuvan Ban can be seen taking a dig at Adipurush's VFX and calling the show bigger than Sunny Deol's comeback. The hilarious video is going viral on social media.

The reboot keeps the original show's spirit, with over 100 contestants tackling wild challenges to win one million yen. Actor and content creator Bhuvan Bam adds an Indian twist to the show, making it a promising source of entertainment for viewers.

Fans are excited to watch the show, one of them wrote, "Our childhood memories is back. Thanks Bhuvan bhai." The second one said, "Adipurus k vfx ko takkar hahaha." The third person commented, "Ye show pehle super hit tha ab blockbuster ho gaya."

Takeshi’s Castle is a part of Prime Video’s festive line-up for the Great Indian Festival 2023. The line-up also includes several other original series and blockbuster movies across multiple languages, special discounts every day for the first 1000 customers renting titles on the Prime Video store and 'Diwali Special Offers' for customers with up to 50% discounts across several Prime Video channels.