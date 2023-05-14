Search icon
Taj fame Sauraseni Maitra says lot of people had problem with her voice, reveals 'makers got someone....' |Exclusive

The Taj Reign of Revenge actress Sauraseni Maitra revealed that makers dubbed her voice without informing her when she started her career.

Reported By:Manisha Chauhan| Edited By: Manisha Chauhan |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 14, 2023, 12:19 PM IST

Credit: Sauraseni Maitra/Instagram

Sauraseni Maitra, who is playing Mehrunnisa in the Taj Reign of Revenge, started her career as a model at an early age. She starred in several shows and movies including the 2012 action drama film Chittagong and the comedy-drama Umrika in 2015.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, the actress talked about her journey. On being said that she has a beautiful voice the actress revealed that a ‘lot of people had a problem with her voice’ when she started her career. The actress said, “When I started my career, my initial phase, instead of being complimented a lot of people had a problem with my voice. I have actually missed out on certain opportunities because of my voice. I also shot for a show where the makers didn’t tell me anything and when the show was on air, I see that they have gotten someone else to dub for me. I wasn’t even informed.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)

Meanwhile, Aashim, Salim in the show, interrupted and said, “That’s sweet, cute.”  After which, Sauraseni replied, “That was so nice, that was so professional I loved it.” She further added, “That has happened, but also I get a lot of love from the audience. You have to treat people like the five fingers of your hand. They are not always gonna be the same. People are going to appreciate certain attributes, people sometimes will not appreciate. It’s okay, this belongs to me and I come with it. So, yes, I feel nice when people compliment me.”

While talking about Taj, “in this case, the script chose me, I don’t choose the script because Taj itself is so big and it is so grand its magnum opus. So the fact that this script chose me is a huge opportunity and a huge blessing itself. Also, if you don’t have that kind of confidence before signing up for the role that is so significant and so powerful so I don’t think I would have taken it up.”

The period drama Taj is based on the war of succession among the three sons of Akbar (Naseeruddin Shah) namely Salim (Aashim Gulati), Murad (Taaha Shah), and Daniyal (Shubham Kumar Mehra). The first season explored Salim's affair with Akbar's courtesan Anarkali (Aditi Rao Hydari) and ended with her death. Now, in the second season which is set fifteen years after the first, Salim is back to avenge his lost love and conquer the Mughal throne.

