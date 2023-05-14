Search icon
Taj Reign of Revenge: Aashim Gulati says 'I wouldn’t have been able to think about Salim the way....' |Exclusive

Aashim Gulati, who is playing Salim in Taj: Reign of Revenge, said the reality and the things that you are going through in your daily life somewhere have an effect on the character that you are playing.

Reported By:Manisha Chauhan| Edited By: Manisha Chauhan |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 14, 2023, 11:14 AM IST

After the successful first season of the historical period drama Taj, titled Taj: Divided By Blood which captivated the audiences with its thrilling tale about the Mughal succession, Aashim Gulati-starrer is back with its second season titled Taj: Reign of Revenge which is now streaming on ZEE5.

In an exclusive chat with DNA, Aashim, who is playing Salim in Taj, talked about how much he has evolved as an actor. In one of the interviews, the actor said that this is the right time for him to play Salim as he would not have justified the character if the role was given to him three years back. While speaking about the same, Aashim said, “I think there has so much work that happened, there is a lot of work I have done, that’s gonna come out now. Covid happened and priorities changed. And I genuinely believe in one thing that everything comes to you at a time and place only when you are ready for it.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

He added, “Hence, my statement of if I would have gotten this character three years back, I probably wouldn’t have been able to do justice to it because I wouldn’t have been able to think about Salim that way I have thought about him now. Sometimes, the reality and the things that you are going through in your daily life somewhere has an effect on the character that you are playing. So personally also I was going through a particular phase in my life and I felt that Salim (character) had a lot to do and a lot to contribute to Salim from Aashim. I feel it came to me at the most crucial time of my life.”

The period drama Taj is based on the war of succession among the three sons of Akbar (Naseeruddin Shah) namely Salim (Aashim Gulati), Murad (Taaha Shah), and Daniyal (Shubham Kumar Mehra). The first season explored Salim's affair with Akbar's courtesan Anarkali (Aditi Rao Hydari) and ended with her death. Now, in the second season which is set fifteen years after the first, Salim is back to avenge his lost love and conquer the Mughal throne. The show will also star Sauraseni Maitra as Mehrunnisa.

