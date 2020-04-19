Tahira Kashyap shuts down rumours claiming her mother was part of Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan'

Ayushmann Khurrana made headlines after it was believed that his mother-in-law featured in Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan'. Tahira Kashyap has now gone on to clarify that her mother was not a part of the show in any way, let alone playing the role of Trijata.

Tahira said, "There's no truth to these reports of my mother Mrs Anita Kashyap starring in the Ramayan show. All these reports are false. She was an educationalist and has no connection with this show, whatsoever."

Dipika Chikhalia, who played the role of Sita on the show, had confirmed the same to Navbharat Times. Talking about the mysterious person, she said that the lady was not an actress and travelled from Surat. She also mentioned that 'Trijata' conceived a baby girl while she was working on the show, and believed that she was blessed with a girl because she worked in 'Ramayan'. Dipika mentioned that became the talk on the sets for quite some time.

Trijata is shown as Sita's aid when the Goddess was captured by Raavan and put in captivity in Lanka’s Ashok Vatika. The character was much loved by audiences back in the 80s, and now, after the rerun on Doordarshan, the viewers were excited to know who exactly played the role of the good demon.