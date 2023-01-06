Taaza Khabar Twitter review: Netizens hail Bhuvan Bam as 'next superstar,' laud his acting in crime-thriller series

Taaza Khabar

Taaza Khabar Twitter review: Bhuvan Bam's second web series Taaza Khabar has finally arrived, and it has left netizens and Bam's fans delighted. The six-episodic series is a crime-thriller revolving around the rollercoaster life of Vasya (Bhuvan). A slum boy embarks on a journey that turns him into a dreaded gangster.

The story, visual treatment, BGM, and performances of the cast have left the netizens spell-bounded. Apart from Bhuvan's fans, other social media users are also impressed with the narration and the rags-to-riches journey of Vasant Gowde.

Soon after the series, netizens shared their reaction to the series. A user wrote, "Just finished watching Taaza khabar And it was totally worth for sure. All the characters were mind blowing. Hats Off to Bhuvan bhai & Team." Another user wrote, "#hotstarspecials #TaazaKhabar watching 3rd episode and can't stop me from tweeting. Superb!!! And yes apologies accepted @Bhuvan_Bam because today I'm going to binge-watch this amazing web series. Great concept, fab cast." A netizen added, "Just finished Taaza Khabar, what a fabulous performance @Bhuvan_Bam, loved the character transition, Season 2 ka intezar rahega."

Here are the reactions

Completed #TaazaKhabarOnHotstar

What an Amazing Series i Just Binge Watch it

Made a video at 5.30am in Morning Uploaded on Youtube

Must watch Great Performance by Everyone Single Character

Link- https://t.co/dy4MVMl1BP@Bhuvan_Bam @ShriyaP #TaazaKhabar pic.twitter.com/5LloFmiYUg — Deepesh Gajwa (@im_Dazzler) January 6, 2023

@Bhuvan_Bam The Actor - Taaza Khabar ekdum kadak.Story with BB always @ShriyaP after guilty minds and Mirzapur this one u aced it. #TaazaKhabar pic.twitter.com/bannnKl9gV — Aniket (@AniketN_79) January 5, 2023

#TaazaKhabar @Bhuvan_Bam is convincing and he came in as a great actor, Big ups to BBKV Productions for taking a different concept rather than doing some repetitive stuff!



Had good laughs initially but as it shifts to a darker tone it becomes predictable! (doesn’t matter tho) pic.twitter.com/RldYmcreUd January 5, 2023

#BhuvanBam and his attempt at reinventing himself beyond self made fictional characters is truly praiseworthy



While #TaazaKhabar does take the predictable route with themes of magic and miracles, I can only see Bhuvan as a creator & actor reach greater heights from here on out pic.twitter.com/3yUy3Rm575 — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) January 6, 2023

Such a worth watching perfomance by @Bhuvan_Bam powerpack.. #TaazaKhabar Vasant Gawade ... Love ... Such amazing actor ... Soon King Of Acting & Talent .. pic.twitter.com/RXR3MUVrIG January 5, 2023

Just finished Taaza Khabar, what a fabulous performance @Bhuvan_Bam , loved the character transition, Season 2 ka intezar rahega pic.twitter.com/z24daumgLW — Abhishek Shukla (@abhishekshukl99) January 5, 2023

Recently, while promoting the series with DNA, Bhuvan Bam talked about a bizarre incident that happened when he was recently shooting for a project. He recalled the time when a stranger came to him and started talking about life and personal things. He said, “Recently I was on a shoot and a guy came up and met me as if we have spent a lot of time together. And me guilt trip par chla gaya (I was on guilt trip) as I was thinking, 'mujhe yaad kyu nahi aarha kaun hai ye.' Main guilt mein tha, (why don't I remember you. I was in guilt). I don’t forget faces, I might forget names but I always remember faces I have met earlier. And that guy started talking about life and I was just listening. Later I asked Rohit (Bhuvan's friend) 'who was that guy'. He also didn’t know, so we never got to know who that person was," Bhuvan laughed. Taaza Khabar is currently streaming on Disneyplus Hotstar.