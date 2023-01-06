Search icon
Taaza Khabar Twitter review: Netizens hail Bhuvan Bam as 'next superstar,' laud his acting in crime-thriller series

The six-episodic series and Bhuvan Bam's intense acting chops went on to impress the netizens.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 11:43 AM IST

Taaza Khabar

Taaza Khabar Twitter review: Bhuvan Bam's second web series Taaza Khabar has finally arrived, and it has left netizens and Bam's fans delighted. The six-episodic series is a crime-thriller revolving around the rollercoaster life of Vasya (Bhuvan). A slum boy embarks on a journey that turns him into a dreaded gangster. 

The story, visual treatment, BGM, and performances of the cast have left the netizens spell-bounded. Apart from Bhuvan's fans, other social media users are also impressed with the narration and the rags-to-riches journey of Vasant Gowde. 

Soon after the series, netizens shared their reaction to the series. A user wrote, "Just finished watching Taaza khabar And it was totally worth for sure. All the characters were mind blowing. Hats Off to Bhuvan bhai & Team." Another user wrote, "#hotstarspecials #TaazaKhabar watching 3rd episode and can't stop me from tweeting. Superb!!! And yes apologies accepted @Bhuvan_Bam because today I'm going to binge-watch this amazing web series. Great concept, fab cast." A netizen added, "Just finished Taaza Khabar, what a fabulous performance @Bhuvan_Bam, loved the character transition, Season 2 ka intezar rahega." 

Here are the reactions

Recently, while promoting the series with DNA, Bhuvan Bam talked about a bizarre incident that happened when he was recently shooting for a project. He recalled the time when a stranger came to him and started talking about life and personal things. He said, “Recently I was on a shoot and a guy came up and met me as if we have spent a lot of time together. And me guilt trip par chla gaya (I was on guilt trip) as I was thinking, 'mujhe yaad kyu nahi aarha kaun hai ye.' Main guilt mein tha, (why don't I remember you. I was in guilt). I don’t forget faces, I might forget names but I always remember faces I have met earlier.  And that guy started talking about life and I was just listening. Later I asked Rohit (Bhuvan's friend) 'who was that guy'. He also didn’t know, so we never got to know who that person was," Bhuvan laughed. Taaza Khabar is currently streaming on Disneyplus Hotstar. 

