Streamlining Business Operations: Kumaresan Mudliar on Impact of Generative AI, No-Code Authoring, Unified Architectures

Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR; traffic jams, waterlogging in parts of Gurugram, IMD issues yellow alert

Meet man who once sold soda on road, turned a small shop into Rs 1900 crore company which is one of India’s largest…

Explained: Can Pakistan still qualify for World Test Championship final after series defeat against Bangladesh?

This superstar quit acting after his daughter died at 4, started selling carpets, his lungs collapsed; then...

Taaza Khabar S2 trailer: Bhuvan Bam goes to extreme lengths to save his life from Jaaved Jaaferi, pay Rs 500 crore debt

Jaaved Jaaferi will also be seen in Bhuvan Bam-starrer Taaza Khabar season 2 which will be streaming on 27th September 2024 on Disney+ Hotstar

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 04, 2024, 04:20 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Taaza Khabar S2 trailer: Bhuvan Bam goes to extreme lengths to save his life from Jaaved Jaaferi, pay Rs 500 crore debt
Taaza Kharab trailer (Image credit: Instagam)
On Wednesday, the makers of Taaza Khabar released the much-awaited trailer of season 2 starring Bhuvam Baam and Shriya Pilgaonkar. Hotstar Specials’ Taaza Khabar is back with its season 2  streaming exclusively on 27th September 2024 on Disney+ Hotstar. 

This season, audiences are going to be at the edge of their seats as Vasya witnesses his biggest showdown with Yusuf Akhtar. 

Produced by Rohit Raj and Bhuvan Bam under the banner of BB Ki Vines Productions and Directed by Himank Gaur, the series also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, Prathamesh Parab, Deven Bhojani and Shilpa Shukla in prominent roles among others. Veteran actor Jaaved Jaaferi steps into the fierce and power-packed role of Yusuf Akhtar, posing a formidable threat to Vasya. 

Bhuvan Bam said “Taaza Khabar Season 2 has been on everyone’s minds and I cannot be happier as we announce that Vasya is back! The anticipation from our fans has been incredible, and I’ve been flooded with their theories and predictions. I can assure my fans that the wait will be worth it. Shooting season 2 has been emotionally challenging and I could see myself in Vasya’s eyes and his journey to balance all that is happening around him. My character graph grows this season and embarks upon a journey of redemptions and realizations. Moreover, I thoroughly enjoyed collaborating with the iconic Jaaved Jaaferi this time and learnt a lot from him. Taaza Khabar is coming to your screens on Disney+ Hotstar.”

Jaaved Jaaferi said, “As an actor, I have always loved to  explore my inner abilities and challenge myself with new roles. When I was offered Taaza Khabar S2, I was excited about playing the antagonist. Yusuf is layered, powerful and has a fierce demeanor , which is unlike any role I have essayed in the past. It has been incredible to collaborate with an influential, hardworking and young force like Bhuvan Bam, who is passionate and determined at all times. Taaza Khabar has been a creatively satisfying experience for me and audiences are in for a treat with Vasya and Yusuf’s ultimate showdown.”

Shriya Pilgaonkar said “Madhu’s character in Taaza Khabar is very special to me and I’m so grateful for the love. She embodies spunk and strength. In season 1 we see her transition from her life as a sex worker but eventually she loses  everything . In season 2 , she is back again to reclaim what is hers. As the story progresses, audiences will see her relationship mature with Vasya. Madhu has inspired me and I hope her virtues have touched the hearts of many other women who want to make a name for themselves in today’s day and age inspite the odds . Finally the love and support from our fans have been overwhelming, and I’m excited for everyone to experience the next chapter of this remarkable journey.”

Director Himank Gaur said, “With Taaza Khabar I have always tried to depict the harsh realities of life and showcase a relationship between the protagonist, his powers and how it alters the course of his journey. Season 1 was widely appreciated by fans and is a story that audiences deeply resonated with because it was a story from rags to riches. Roping in Bhuvan Bam was one of the best collaborations and no one better than him to develop a bond with his audiences and make them feel like his journey is their own. With Season 2, Vasya is seen in his true sense, raw, authentic and real on his emotions. Each character will see a shift in their graph and with Jaaved Jaaferi, the entire dynamics is set to change. This season promises to be a powerful and emotional ride and we hope audiences enjoy it.”

Get ready to witness the ultimate quest for money and fame with a touch of comedy with Taaza Khabar Season 2 only on Disney+ Hotstar streaming from 27th September 2024.

