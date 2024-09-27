Twitter
2 dead as wall of Mahakal temple collapses in Ujjain due to heavy rain, rescue operation underway

Television

Taarak Mehta’s ‘Sonu Bhide’ Palak Sidhwani says makers have made her exit difficult

Palak said the makers delayed the process and promised to send her an official email to submit her resignation letter, which never arrived.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 27, 2024, 09:45 PM IST

Taarak Mehta’s ‘Sonu Bhide’ Palak Sidhwani says makers have made her exit difficult
Palak Sindhwani, known for playing Sonu Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has found herself in a legal battle with the show's production house, Neela Film Productions. The actress has been served a legal notice for allegedly breaching her contract by engaging in unauthorized third-party endorsements and appearances without the required written consent. According to the production house, these actions violated the exclusivity clause of her agreement and caused harm to her character, the show, and the company.

Palak, however, has denied the accusations and claims the makers are making her exit difficult. She revealed that she had informed the production house on August 8 about her decision to quit the show for health reasons and professional growth. Despite her resignation notice, Palak said the makers delayed the process and promised to send her an official email to submit her resignation letter, which never arrived.

In her statement, Palak also mentioned that she had signed the contract five years ago and was only provided with a copy on September 19, 2024, after the legal notice. She further explained that the production house had previously allowed her to engage in brand endorsements, particularly after the pandemic, and never raised any concerns until she announced her departure from the show.

Palak has sought legal advice and intends to protect her career while continuing discussions with the production house. She expressed disappointment over how the situation has been handled, calling it exploitation after her long-term association with the show. As the legal process unfolds, the actress remains determined to resolve the matter on fair terms.

 

 

 

