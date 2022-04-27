TMKOC team apologises for airing incorrect information about Lata Mangeshkar's song Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah/Twitter-Lata Mangeshkar/File photo

One of the most successful and popular shows on Indian television, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah featuring talented actors such as Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Shailesh Lodha, and others, issued an apology on the night of Monday, April 25, for mentioning incorrect release year of Lata Mangeshkar's patriotic song Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon in the episode telecast on the same date.

Taking to its official social media accounts, the makers issued a statement that read, “We would like to apologise to our viewers, fans, and well-wishers. In today’s episode, we inadvertently mentioned 1965 as the year of the release of the song ‘Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon’. However, we would like to correct ourselves. The song was released on 26th Jan, 1963. We promise to be mindful in the future. We appreciate your support and love - Asit Modi and Team Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah".

pic.twitter.com/f1SB4BhxnG — Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (@TMKOC_NTF) April 25, 2022

Legendary singer and Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar, who breathed her last at the age of 92 in February 2022, had moved the former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to tears by performing this patriotic song in front of him in Delhi. Written by Kavi Pradeep in honour of the Indian soldiers who died in the India-China War of 1962, the song's emotional rendition is said to have brought Pandit Nehru to tears.



Coming back to TMKOC, the sitcom started airing in 2008 and is successfully running in its 14th year with over 3,300 episodes. The show's success is often attributed to its close connection with Indian society which it represents through its storyline and its characters. There is no denying the fact that TMKOC's Gokuldhaam Society has now become a landmark by itself.

For the unversed, the show is based on the weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma by the late humorist, columnist, playwright, and author Taarak Mehta.