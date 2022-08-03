Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Tapu aka Raj Anadkat breaks silence on reports of his exit

Raj Anadkat/Instagram

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, also abbreviated as TMKOC, is the longest-running daily sitcom on Indian television starring a talented set of actors including Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta. Raj Anadkat plays the character of Tipendra 'Tapu' Jethalal Gada, son of Jethalal and Daya Gada.

Recently, there were reports of Raj quitting the show and now, the actor has broken his silence on these rumours. Without giving any direct answer, Raj told Pinkvilla, "My fans, my audience, my well-wishers, they all know that I am very good in creating suspense. I am an expert in creating suspense. When the time is right, everyone will get to know."

When asked if these constant rumours affect him, the actor, who replaced Bhavya Gandhi as Tapu in 2017, told the portal, "No, those stories don’t bother me aur sabr ka phal meetha hota hai (patience always lead to sweet results).”

There have been several reports of Shailesh Lodha who plays Taarak Mehta also saying goodbye to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show's producer Asit Kumarr Modi had confirmed that Jethalal's wife Dayaben will return to the show but Disha Vakani, who played the character for almost ten years from 2008 to 2017, will not be essaying the character.



For the unversed, the cast and crew members of TMKOC recently celebrated its 14th anniversary with a cake-cutting ceremony. The show's success is often attributed to its close connection with Indian society which it represents through its storyline and its characters. Set in Mumbai's Gokuldham society, it is based on the weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma, written by the late Indian columnist, humourist, and playwright Taarak Mehta.