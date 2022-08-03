Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Tapu aka Raj Anadkat breaks silence on reports of his exit

Read on to know what Raj Anadkat, who plays Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has to say about rumours of him quitting the show.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 06:30 PM IST

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Tapu aka Raj Anadkat breaks silence on reports of his exit
Raj Anadkat/Instagram

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, also abbreviated as TMKOC, is the longest-running daily sitcom on Indian television starring a talented set of actors including Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta. Raj Anadkat plays the character of Tipendra 'Tapu' Jethalal Gada, son of Jethalal and Daya Gada.

Recently, there were reports of Raj quitting the show and now, the actor has broken his silence on these rumours. Without giving any direct answer, Raj told Pinkvilla, "My fans, my audience, my well-wishers, they all know that I am very good in creating suspense. I am an expert in creating suspense. When the time is right, everyone will get to know."

When asked if these constant rumours affect him, the actor, who replaced Bhavya Gandhi as Tapu in 2017, told the portal, "No, those stories don’t bother me aur sabr ka phal meetha hota hai (patience always lead to sweet results).”

There have been several reports of Shailesh Lodha who plays Taarak Mehta also saying goodbye to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show's producer Asit Kumarr Modi had confirmed that Jethalal's wife Dayaben will return to the show but Disha Vakani, who played the character for almost ten years from 2008 to 2017, will not be essaying the character.

READ | Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Asit Kumarr Modi, others celebrate 14 years of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

For the unversed, the cast and crew members of TMKOC recently celebrated its 14th anniversary with a cake-cutting ceremony. The show's success is often attributed to its close connection with Indian society which it represents through its storyline and its characters. Set in Mumbai's Gokuldham society, it is based on the weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma, written by the late Indian columnist, humourist, and playwright Taarak Mehta.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MPBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary result 2022 likely SOON at mpbse.mponline.gov.in: See how to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.