‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ star Munmun Dutta breaks silence on reports of her quitting the show

Munmun Dutta, also known as Babita Ji, the star of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, has recently made headlines due to rumours that she is leaving the show.

Munmun's response to the rumour had been anticipated by netizens. The actress has officially debunked the rumour after days of speculation.

Talking to ETimes, she said, "Over the past 2-3 days, few things were falsely reported, which had negative implications on my life. People are saying that I did not report on the sets of the show and it is totally untrue. The truth is that the track in the show did not require my presence. Therefore, I was not called for shooting. Production decides the scenes and the next track. I don't decide that. I am just an individual who goes to work, does her job and comes back. So if I am not required in the scenes, I will obviously not shoot."

She also said that she will let everyone know if she thinks of leaving ‘TMKOC’. Munmun said, "If I plan to quit the show, I will declare it myself because viewers are emotionally attached to my character and they deserve to know the truth than just speculate."

After an FIR was also filed against Munmun under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, the entire cast of ‘TMKOC’ was made to sign an undertaking. As per a report in ETimes, the show’s producer Asit Kumarr Modi made the cast sign an undertaking that prohibits them from using foul language or make a casteist/ religious remark that may hurt any sentiments.

According to the report, Asit Modi made it ‘mandatory for the actors to sign the document come what may’. Hard copies of the said undertaking were issued to the actors on the set, and their signatures were taken.

For the uninitiated, producer Asit Kumar Modi also revealed that Munmun Dutta will not be leaving the programme.