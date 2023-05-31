TMKOC star Munmum Dutta becomes emotional after watching Vin Diesel's Fast X, says 'can't wait for the next part'

Stills of Munmun Dutta and Vin Diesel from F9 poster

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Babita aka Munmun Dutta is a fan of Vin Diesel's mega actioner Fast and Furious franchise, and the actress has finally watched the latest instalment of the series, Fast X. On May 31, Munmun caught the latest actioner in a cinema, and she enjoyed every moment of it.

Dutta shared multiple stories from inside the Fast X screening and shared her review of the film. At first, Munmun shared the opening of the film, and wrote, "Woohoo Finally! I am huge fan of the series." In another video, Munmum dropped an action scene from the movie featuring Vin Diesel, and she wrote, "And it didn't disappoint. The action get bigger, and better." In the third story, Munmum shared that she's emotional with the ending of the film. Sharing the credit scene, she wrote, "This song made me sit through the credits. Goodness gracious. The ending (crying emoji). Can't wait for the next part."

Here are Munmum Dutta's stories

Released on May 19, Fast X earned $520.2 million dollars worldwide. The tenth instalment will be followed by two sequels, which will end the 2-decade long franchise.

Munmun's show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was lately in the news for the wrong reasons. Another actor from the hit sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has come out accusing the makers of disrespectful behaviour and harassment. Actress Priya Ahuja, who plays Rita reporter on the show, has said in a new interview that she was mistreated by the producers and that others speaking out against them ‘are not wrong’

Over the last few weeks, multiple actors who worked on the popular sitcom, including Monika Bhadoriya and Jennifer Mistry Beniwal, have claimed they were harassed and mistreated. Beniwal has even said she has filed a complaint of sexual harassment against the producers, including Asit Kumarr Modi.