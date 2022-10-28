Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Shailesh Lodha opens up on quitting show, says 'kuch toh majbooriyaan...'

Shailesh Lodha/Instagram

The popular sitcom show Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah, abbreviated as TMKOC, has seen multiple actors quitting the show over the past two years such as Gurucharan Singh, Neha Mehta, Disha Vakani, and Shailesh Lodha, who played the titular character of Taarak Mehta in the Sony SAB show before being replaced by Sachin Shroff.

Now, in a recent YouTube interview, Shailesh has opened up on quitting the show featuring Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Amit Bhatt, and Sunayana Fozdar among others. The poet, actor, comedian, and writer shared that he will soon reveal the real reason behind leaving TMKOC.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Lodha expressed his anguish through a verse written by popular Indian poet Bashir Badr, "Kuch toh majbooriyan rahi hongi, yun hi koi bewafa nahi hota." He added, "Indians are quite emotional. I call myself a sentimental fool. It's natural to get attached when you do something for 14 years. I am an impatient man. But the show taught me patience. It’s not like I won’t reveal why I left the show. I will say but only at the right time."



For the unversed, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest-running daily sitcom on Indian television and its huge popularity continues to rise with each episode. Created by Asit Kumarr Modi and produced by Neela Film Productions Private Limited, the sitcom recently entered its 15th year with over 3,300 episodes.

Set in Mumbai's Gokuldham Society, it is based on the weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma, written by the late Indian columnist, humourist, and playwright Taarak Mehta. The show's success is often attributed to its close connection with Indian society which it represents through its storyline and its characters.