TMKOC's Priya Ahuja says actors accusing Asit Modi 'are not wrong', shares her ordeal: 'Mujhe makkhi ki tarah phek diya'

Priya Ahuja plays Rita on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Another actor from the hit sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has come out accusing the makers of disrespectful behaviour and harassment. Actress Priya Ahuja, who plays Rita reporter on the show, has said in a new interview that she was mistreated by the producers and that others speaking out against them ‘are not wrong’.

Over the last few weeks, multiple actors who worked on the popular sitcom, including Monika Bhadoriya and Jennifer Mistry Beniwal, have claimed they were harassed and mistreated. Beniwal has even said she has filed a complaint of sexual harassment against the producers, including Asit Kumarr Modi.

Speaking with ETimes about this, Priya Ahuja said, “Yes the artists have to go through mental harassment when they work on Taarak Mehta. Kaafi hota hai (It happens a lot)… mentally I’ve also gone through difficulties while working there but it didn’t affect me much maybe because Malav, my husband who was the director of the show for 14 years, he was earning. One benefit I had of working there was since I didn’t have a contract I was never stopped from working outside.”

Priya famously played Rita reporter on the show for several years. Talking about how her track was reduced once she got married, Priya added, “Asit Kumarr Modi bhai, Sohil Ramani or Jatin Bajaj, they never misbehaved with me. But as far work is concerned I’ve been subjected to unfair treatment. After I got married to Malav, they reduced my track. It was no longer how it used to be. I’ve been clueless about my track in the show after pregnancy and when Malav left the show. I messaged Asit bhai so many times asking him about my track in the show but there has been no response. Sometimes he would comment “Arre tujhe kaam karne ki kya zarurat hai Malav is working na (why do you need to work when Malav is working)”. I’m an individual and I did not get this show because I was Malav’s wife. I was a part of this show before I got married to Malav. I never got a proper response. Malav was shooting and I was also working on some or the other thing it wasn’t affecting me financially, so I never bothered to speak.”

Priya said that while she did not bring all this up earlier, the insinuation that she was a director’s wife and hence should not work, did irk her. She threw her support behind other accusers and said, “I sometimes wonder I am a director’s wife who worked with them for 14 years and they never gave me the basic respect. So, now the people who are coming out and speaking like Monika Bhadoriya they are not wrong I feel. Because they never respected me to at least reply to my messages and queries. Mujhe aap ne 9 months se show par nahi bulaya (You did not call me for shoot for nine months) because your relationship with Malav ended and aapne uske baad mujhe makkhi ki tarah Nikal ke phek diya (you threw me away like an insect).”

Jennifer Mistry Beniwal, who played Mrs Sodhi, on the long-running sitcom, recently claimed that she was fired from the show and sexually harassed as well. The makers denied these claims and said they would take legal action against her. Fellow cast member Monika Bhadoriya also claimed she was mentally ‘tortured’ and almost driven to suicide while she worked on the show.