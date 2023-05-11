Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal quits show, files sexual harassment case against makers

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal has accused producer Asit Kumarr Modi of sexual harassment

Actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who plays Mrs Roshan Sodhi on the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has quit the show in acrimonious circumstances. The actress has also accused the producers of the show, including Asit Kumarr Modi of sexual harassment, saying that she has already filed a complaint against them.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular Hindi language shows on air. It has been running since 2008 and Jennifer has been one of the original cast members, having been part of the show throughout its 15 year run. The actress spoke about her exit in a recent interaction.

Speaking to E-Times, Jennifer said, “Yes, I’ve left the show. It is right that I shot my last episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on March 6 this year. I had to leave the sets as I was subjected to humiliation and insult at the hands of Mr Sohil Ramani and the other executive producer Jatin Bajaj.” The actress said that she had her wedding anniversary on March 7 and it was also Holi. She had asked for a half day but the producers did not oblige her.

Detailing her reaction to that, Jennifer revealed that she has filed a police complaint against the producers Asit Kumarr Modi, Sohil Ramani and Jatin Bajaj. “They adjusted for all the male actors. It is an extremely male-chauvinistic place. That's when I retaliated and Sohail spoke to me rudely asking me to get out almost four times. Then the creative person Jatin tried to stop my car. All this is recorded in the CCTV footage. This happened on March 7, I thought they would call me. But on March 24 Sohil sent me a notice that I left the shoot and they are losing money. This was ulta chor Kotwal ko Dante. They wanted to scare me. On April 4, I replied to them on whatsapp that I was subjected to sexual harassment, I sent a draft and they reverted to me saying I was trying to extort money from them. I decided that day, I want a public apology. I took the help of a lawyer. On April 8th, I sent a notice to Asit Modi, Sohil Ramani and Jatin Bajaj and also mailed and sent a registry to all the government authorities,” said Jennifer.

The actress said she did not want to go public with this yet because the show ‘has given me a lot’ but spoke only after being approached by the media. This is not the first controversy to hit the show in recent times. A few months ago, the show’s former star Shailesh Lodha had filed a case against the makers for non-payment of dues.