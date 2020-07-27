Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Jethalal Gada aka Dilip Joshi joins Instagram

dilip joshi, Instagram, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, TV show

Television actor Dilip Joshi who became a household name after his portrayal of Jethalal Gada in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has finally joined Instagram to be in touch with all his fans.

The actor uploaded his first picture on July 25 with his brother and mother, sharing laughs in a family moment. Dilip's TMKOC's costars Ambika Rajankar and Palak Sidhwani also welcomed the actor to their Instagram family.

It was only recently that the entire cast of the show resumed shooting for the popular television show which first aired in 2008.

In a recent interview, talking about the shooting amid coronavirus crisis, Dilip had said, "We have a huge star cast so we have to take extra precautions and shoot. Even if we try and work with few actors then also we have enough people on set because of our star cast. We are lucky that we have enough space with us on our sets to maintain social distancing. Asit bhai our producer has made good arrangements on the sets, he has got sanitizers on sets every few metres. Our makeup room gets sanitized before we arrive, then before our lunch break and post lunch also. The indoor set where we shoot that also gets sanitized. Our entire staff is very cooperative, they all wear masks while shooting. We obviously can't wear them during shooting, we actors are at high risk as we don't have any option. We will have to take it off while we give our shot and once the director says cut post-lunch wear it," BollywoodLife reported.