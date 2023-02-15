Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi talks about Dayaben aka Disha Vakani's possible return

File Photo

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular and iconic shows on Indian television. Over the years, many people from the original cast quit the show but it did not hamper its popularity. However, the one cast member that audiences miss the most is Disha Vakani who played the iconic character of 'Dayaben' on the show.

Now, in a recent interview, Dilip Joshi, who plays the role of Jethalal Gada, has revealed that he misses Daya's character too and that the show is lesser off because of her absence.

Dilip said, "It totally depends on the makers. They will decide if they wish to replace and cast a new actor or not. As an actor, I miss the character of Daya. For a long time, you all have enjoyed the good and fun scenes of Daya and Jetha. Ever since Disha ji left, that part, that angle, the funny part has been missing. The chemistry between Daya and Jetha is missing. People are also saying the same. Let’s see, I am always positive, and Asit bhai is always positive. So you never know if something interesting may come up. Kal kisne dekha."

Audiences have been demanding for a long time for the return of Disha Vakani as Dayaben.

The show's producer Asit Kumarr Modi also recently dropped a hint that they are working on the character to make a comeback on the show.

Asit Kumarr Modi was quoted as saying, "People have been asking us about Daya bhabhi’s return and we did not have an answer to it. Humaari bohot icchha hai ki purani Daya bhabhi (Disha Vakani) waapis aa jaaye (we wish Disha Vakani returns as Daya bhabhi), we pray to god that she comes back to do the show. But she has some family commitments and she’s focusing on her family life now. Unkaa aanaa thoda mushkil lag raha hai (Her comeback looks difficult)."

For the unversed, Disha played Dayaben for 10 years before she went on a maternity break in 2017 and did not return to the show.