OMG! TMKOC's Disha Vakani aka Daya looks unrecognisable in recent viral pic, fans get furious: 'Pati ne barbad kar diya'

Disha Vakani, also known as Dayaben from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, took maternity leave in 2017, and she never returned to the show thereafter. Her recent photo has left fans heartbroken and furious.

Actress Disha Vakani, popularly known as Dayaben from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, played an integral role in the success of this iconic sitcom. Disha has been part of the show since its inception (2008). However, in 2017, Disha took maternity leave, and then she returned to the show. Recently, Disha's latest photo went viral on the internet, leaving netizens heartbroken and furious. In the latest photo, Disha seemingly looks aged, with visible grey hair and a dull face. Her fans are certain that deep down, Disha is not satisfied with her life. The latest photo of Disha went viral in no time, with netizens slamming her husband.

Disha Vakani looks unrecognisable in latest photo

For the unversed, Disha got married to Mayur Padia, a chartered accountant, in 2015. She welcomed daughter, Stuti Padia, in 2017 and a son in 2022. Currently, Disha is busy in the phase of motherhood, sacrificing her career for family. In the latest photo, shared by the TMKOC fan club, Disha is seen holding her daughter's arm and smiling at the camera. Disha's dasha (condition) left her fans sad.

See Disha Vakani's latest pic

Netizens claim Disha Vakani's husband ruined her life and career

As soon as Disha's latest photo went viral, netizens slammed Disha's husband for running her life and career. A netizen wrote, "Uske face se pata chal raha hai, she is not happy in her married life." Another netizen wrote, "Usko shaadi karke afsos ho raha hoga, puri life kharab kar di uske husband ne itne badi star ki." One of the netizens wrote, "Her husband literally ruined her life." An internet user wrote, "She is still beautiful and we love her for making our day full of laughter and joy, a character none can change." Another internet user wrote, "She ended up becoming Daya in real life too."