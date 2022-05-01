Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Babita ji aka Munmun Dutta requests fans for THIS gesture

Munmun Dutta

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Babita ji aka Munmum Dutta is an animal lover, and she openly expresses her admiration for four-legged friends. Now, amid the heatwave, Munmum has requested her followers to keep water for birds, and animals, as they can't speak out about their pain.

On her Instagram, Dutta shared a video on Instagram that shows how a little elephant is struggling to drink water from a handpump. With this video, Munmum shared the message that says, "In this severe heatwave, please please keep some water for the poor stray animals and birds (folding hand emoji). Imagine how are they surviving in this condition."

Here's Dutta's request for people

Famed for 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,' Munmun Dutta's killer dance routines frequently set the internet on fire. The actress recently took to Instagram to share a video of herself dancing her heart out to the song 'Dholida' from the film 'Gangubai Kathiavadi,' which features Alia Bhatt.

She was arrested and sent to the Hisar police station for questioning. News of her arrest spread after people saw her there. When asked about it, the actress clarified that it was not an arrest, but rather a "regular interrogation." Munmun told Bollywood Bubble that she was probed for approximately two and a half hours. The police officers took careful note of every detail. She also highlighted how courteous and well-behaved the officers were. She said, “have been cooperating with the police and will continue to do so.”

She also expressed her dissatisfaction with all of the negative stories that were going viral. As a result, she urged that the media refrain from spreading inaccurate information about her case. For the unversed, earlier in 2021, Munmun had posted a video on her YouTube channel in which she ended up making a controversial comment which directly targeted the scheduled cast community. In the video, she said, “I am coming on youtube, and I want to look good don’t want to look like a bhangi.” As soon as this video was uploaded, #ArrestMunmunDutta started trending. After this she issued an apology.