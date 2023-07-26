Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Rita Reporter aka Priya Ahuja calls Asit Modi ‘sadist’ for replacing her on the show

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Rita Reporter aka Priya Ahuja opens up on being replaced on the show.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Priya Ahuja Rajda also known as Rita Reporter recently opened up on being replaced by Asit Modi in the show and called him a ‘sadist’

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Priya Ahuja talked about being replaced uninformed and said, “I often texted Asit Modi and the team to enquire about my track but they never responded. And, after eight months of keeping me hanging without any clarity, I dropped him a text on July 18 saying, 'I quit,' but he did not respond to my message. After a few days, I see that a new Rita Reporter has been introduced, which I know is a response to my message because Asit Modi enjoys such sadistic behavior. He will not fire you but create situations where the artist loses his patience and quits the show. He must have thought that they spoke in favor of Jennifer, so let me teach them a lesson but we just supported the truth.”

She further stated that she is ‘hurt’ by Asit Modi’s behaviour and said, “What hurt me is that they never gave me clarity and just kept me hanging. I never said anything because I did not want them to taunt Malav. Asit has a nature of taunting people. Once Malav got into a bike accident and got knee surgery done, he was advised 1.5 months of bed rest but he returned to the show within 20 days saying that the show needs him.”

She added, “He didn't take care of himself, went to Singapore with the crutch, and didn't take proper physio sessions due to which, he walked with a limp for 1-2 years. Even today, he can't run properly or do knee-bending exercises. When he returned to the set, Asit taunted him saying, ‘You should have driven carefully. Now, because of you, the whole shoot is suffering.’”

She further alleged that Asit Modi enjoys it when actors beg infront of him and said, “Often I was not taken on the show's banners or outdoor shoots, I never said anything because I had my own self-respect whereas other actors would tell him, and he would take them. He enjoys it 'jab actors unke saamne bheek maangte hain' (When actors beg in front of him). I wasn't taken to The Kapil Sharma Show or Kaun Banega Crorepati, which affected me but I kept quiet because I didn't want it to affect Malav's work. I always balanced my personal and professional life but Asit never did that. He often mixed both.”

Earlier, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Monika Bhadoriya, and Shailesh Lodha also made several accusations against Asit Modi. However, he hasn’t reacted to Priya Ahuja’s accusations yet.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a sitcom which streams on Sony Sab. The show stars Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Mandar Chandwadkar, Munmun Dutta, and others in key roles. The show started in 2008 and has been running successfully for 15 years.

Read TMKOC: Netizens get furious at show for not bringing Daya Ben back, say makers are fooling them