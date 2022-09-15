Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Producer Asit Modi opens up on actors quitting show, says 'I feel sad...'

TMKOC

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's producer Asit Modi has opened up about actors like Neha Mehta, Gurucharan Sodhi, and Shailesh Lodha quitting the show. Recently, India's longest-running sitcom saw another casting change as Shailesh Lodha stepped down from the titular role, and Sachin Shroff replaced him.

Earlier, Gurucharan Singh Sodhi quit the show, and Balwinder Singh Suri replaced him. Neha Mehta, who played the role of Tarak's wife Anjali Mehta was replaced by Sunayana Fozdar. Even the show's popular character Dayaben aka Disha Vakani isn't returning to the show.

Now, the producer has opened up his views about actors quitting the show. In an interview with Times Now, Asit stated that they all have been working together for 13-14 years and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is there in his thoughts day and night. "It's like a family and I feel very very sad when someone leaves the show." Asit said and continued, "We are in our 15th year, and we work together, we have had a habit now as we shoot for 12-14 hours and if you think of it, we spend the whole month with the show. It is a family and if any single person leaves, it is saddening."

Modi further added that everyone has their own need and since it has been 13-14 years, he can't even stop people when they want to do something else. Asit further added, "I can't blame the artists as well because if they have their needs which I can't fulfil, I have my limitations. Change is the way of life, so what can we do?" Asit concluded by saying that we should take this (casting change) positively and he wishes good for the people who've left the show.