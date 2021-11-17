'TMKOC' actor Nidhi Bhanushali flaunts midriff in sexy saree look, fans call her 'gorgeous'

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Nidhi Bhanushali who essayed the role of Sonu Bhide in the popular sitcom often makes headlines, courtesy of her stunning Instagram posts that chronicles her life as a travel enthusiast. From her road trip and mountain trek photos to surfing videos, Nidhi Bhanushali keeps her fans entertained and updated about her life with details of her adventures. Apart from her travel diaries, Nidhi's looks, from her bikini avatar to her dreadlocks, everything makes news.

So, recently when Nidhi shared a photo in a never-seen-before avatar donning a saree, the post went viral in no time. Nidhi's fans were both impressed and shocked with her new avatar. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Nidhi Bhanushali shared a couple of stunning photos in a floral saree teamed up with a simple white crop top that she had styled as a blouse. Nidhi opted for a belt wrapped around her waist and accessorised her look with multi-colour bangles and a locket. She styled her deadlocks in a half-up, half-down hairstyle. Nidhi flaunted her midriff abs and she struck a pose for the camera. Her infectious smile is too adorable to miss.

Nidhi shared a solo photo and another one with a friend donning the same attire.

Check out the pictures below.





As soon as Nidhi shared the post, her fans jumped to the comments section to shower her with compliments. "You're looking so pretty girl dear and so beautiful Saree," wrote an Instagram user. " "Beauty is just one of the beautiful features you have," wrote another. "Looking gorgeous" commented yet another user.

Days ago, an Instagram post of Nidhi trying surfing wearing a bold bikini had gone viral on social media. In the video, Nidhi could be seen amid the ocean waters in a tiny two-piece bikini. She captioned this post, "Good vibes happen on the tides."

Check out the photo below:

Nidhi was once a part of superhit TV show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma'. She was later replaced by Palak Sidhwani who is currently essaying the role of Mr and Mrs Bhide's daughter Sonu.