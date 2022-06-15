TMKOC: Netizens get furious for not bringing Daya Ben back, says makers are fooling them

TMKOC

The popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining the audience for a decade. But now, it seems like even the loyal fans of the show are irked with the makers for repeating similar content and bringing backdated issues without any specific solutions.

As per the recent developments in the show, Daya Ben (Disha Vakani) was expected to return to Gokuldham society, and they even announced her return in the promo. However, now it is learnt that Daya won't be returning anytime soon, and Jethalal gives an ultimatum to Daya's brother Sundar. As per the latest promo, Jethalal tells Sundar, that Daya should return to Mumbai within 2 months, or else he will go on a hunger strike.

Here's the promo

Well, as soon as the promo got released, fans of the show got irked over the lack of fresh content and dragged the same track of Daya's return again. Many netizens said that they are been fooled again. A netizen added, "Soo guys hum sbko phir se pagal bna diya in logo ne. Finally daya is not coming." Another netizen added, "New aayegi 2months mein audition but they are playing with feelings of tmkoc fans." A user asserted, "Ha bss aise hi audience ko pagal banao." Another user asserted, "I agree with jethalal and this is to much." One of the user asserted, "New daya will come as per Asit modi.... And that is perfectly fine. If the actor doesnt wants to come back for the audience which gave them all they have, it is completely fine to bring a new actor for the character. Disha will be forever daya but we should move on now with new daya."

Recently, the show's producer Asit Modi shared with ETimes that Disha Vakani would not be returning back as Daya Ben, and they are auditioning actors for the role.