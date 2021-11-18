'TMKOC' fame Munmun Dutta's unseen glamorous throwback photos from her first show go VIRAL

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta often hits headlines for her social media posts. With an impressive fan following of over 6 million, Munmun Dutta is one of the most-loved TV stars of recent times. However, her journey in the industry has been a long one.

Recently, Munmun Dutta shared a series of throwback photos from her first show and fans were filled with nostalgia. For the unversed, Munmun Dutta made her acting debut with the TV show 'Hum Sab Baraati' in 2004. Directed by Sanjay Chhel, the audience loved the show for its engrossing plot that revolved around a family that specialises in arranging weddings.

So, when Munmun shared some photos from her archives, incidentally, one of the images being her very first shot, her first fans couldn't stop looking at the beauty that she was even back in the day.

Sharing the photos, Munmun wrote, "While unpacking my stuff in my new apartment, found these really really old memories tucked away in a suitcase.

Stills from my first ever show, Hum Sab Baarati . Just a baby (well figuratively) in first year of college. Incidentally, the first picture was from my First day of the shoot indeed. I had zero experience whatsoever..! I used to get cold feet infront of others, Fumble with my dialogues, would get scolded or laughed at too until I started learning things. So happy and grateful for all my life experiences. #throwback #tbt #memories #shootlife #firstdayofwork #munmundutta #majorthrowback #oldmemories."

Take a look at the pictures here:

Recently, Munmun Dutta was in the news after she shared photos of her new apartment on Instagram. On the occasion of Diwali, Munmun gave her fans a glimpse of her new purchase and wrote alongside it, "Moved into my new home, in the middle of hectic shoot schedule, fell super ill , recovered.. but absolutely thrilled to start a new journey in my new home. It’s been a dream come true.

Took a much needed break from social media, spent quality time with Maa and my closest people , spent a quiet Diwali with them in my own way. Starting from ground zero without any help to reaching wherever I am today, I am super proud of myself. My hardwork and sincerity paid off and I am blessed. Hope you all had a great Diwal."

Take a look at the photos here:

On the work front, currently, Munmun Dutta essays the role of Babitaji in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'.