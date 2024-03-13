Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta, Raj Anadkat to tie the knot? Report claims Babita ji, Tapu actors are...

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat are engaged, as per latest reports.

Munmun Dutta, who plays Babita ji in the famous sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is reportedly engaged to Raj Anadkat, who played Tipendra Tapu Jethalal Gada aka Tapu in the sitcom before his exit in December 2022. 36-year-old Munmun exchanged rings with 27-year-old Raj in a low-key ceremony in the presence of their family members earlier this month, as per reports.

A source close to the actors was quoted telling News18, "The engagement took place just a few days back. The two apparently exchanged rings in Vadodara (Gujarat). Munmun and Raj’s families have accepted their relationship and they were also present at the ceremony. They have been dating ever since Raj joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It was very evident. Everyone on the sets knew about it. In fact, some people were certain that Munmun and Raj would get married eventually. Therefore, it is not shocking that they are engaged now."

Neither Munmun nor Raj have confirmed their engagement yet. There have been no news when the actors will tie the knot with each other. Their relationship was first reported in 2021, and then both of them have put out a strong statements on social media asking everyone to not speculate about their personal lives.

Talking about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the show was first aired on July 28, 2008, and is the longest-running daily sitcom. TMKOC, as it is popularly abbreviated to, is created by Asit Kumarr Modi and produced by him under the banner of Neela Film Productions Private Limited and has telecast over 4,000 episodes.

READ | Meet actor, whose Bollywood debut was massive flop, then gave seven Rs 100-crore films

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna

Please download the app and share your feedback with us.