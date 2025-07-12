Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethalal returns, viral pic with this actress puts exit rumors to rest

Twitter
  • Home
  • Latest News
    • submenu-imgTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethalal returns, viral pic with this actress puts exit rumors to rest
    • submenu-imgMeet actor who was homeless, worked as waiter, sold tea, made debut at 41, now earns in crores; his net worth is..., name is...
    • submenu-img‘Why did you cut off ?’: What Air India pilots said before Ahmedabad crash, cockpit recording reveals...
    • submenu-imgLove And War new details leaked! Sanjay Leela Bhansali plans Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal's..., Alia Bhatt to shoot for...
    • submenu-imgSHOCKING! THIS northeast city surpasses Delhi to become the most polluted Indian city in mid-year pollution list, it is...
  • WAA 2025
  • Webstory
    • submenu-img7 Indian athletes who participated in the Big Boss
    • submenu-imgKorean vs Moroccan Face Masks: Which one is best for glowing, healthy skin?
    • submenu-imgNeena Gupta's favourite Roti Pizza aka Rotizza recipe: Here's how to make THIS at home
    • submenu-imgShravan 2025: Why is Lord Shiva worshipped in the month of saawan?
    • submenu-img7 mind-blowing images of Eagle nebula captured by NASA
  • Videos
    • submenu-imgPak Actor Humaira Asghar's Body Found After 9 Months, Relatives Decline To Claim Body
    • submenu-imgMaalik Public Review: Hit Or Miss For Rajkummar Rao, Watch First Public Reaction
    • submenu-img Canada Plane Crash: Indian-Origin Student Pilot Killed In Mid-Air Crash In Canada
    • submenu-imgNSA Ajit Doval Calls Out Western Media For Biased Reporting On Operation Sindoor, Dares To Show.....
    • submenu-imgRadhika Yadav Death: What Radhika Yadav’s Mother Tells Police , 'I Had Fever, Was In My Room'
  • Business
    • submenu-imgAnother masterstroke by Anil Ambani, Reliance Defence to invest Rs 10000 crore in..., aim is to...
    • submenu-imgElon Musk's X cuts down subscription charges in India by up to 48%, check new prices here
    • submenu-imgGautam Adani-led Adani Group's BIG step, set to redevelop THIS iconic ghat in...
    • submenu-imgGood news for Anil Ambani as India Rating boosts credit rating of THIS Reliance Group company, it is...
    • submenu-imgWhat is shortcut to become rich? ChatGPT gives an interesting answer, know its tips
  • Photos
    • submenu-img5 viral moments from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding that fans can't get enough of
    • submenu-imgSunil Gavaskar net worth: A look at Little Master's luxurious Goa villa, multi-crore commentary earnings, business ventures and more
    • submenu-imgMeet Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan, had 2 failed marriages, got addicted to alcohol, was diagnosed with cancer, then...
    • submenu-imgAnant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s first wedding anniversary: 5 ultra-expensive things owned by power couple
    • submenu-imgKaran Johar, Farah Khan, Rajkumar Hirani and other directors who delivered blockbusters with their directorial debuts
  • India
    • submenu-img‘Why did you cut off ?’: What Air India pilots said before Ahmedabad crash, cockpit recording reveals...
    • submenu-imgSHOCKING! THIS northeast city surpasses Delhi to become the most polluted Indian city in mid-year pollution list, it is...
    • submenu-imgDelhi: At least 6 people trapped after four-storey building collapses, rescue operations underway, VIDEO
    • submenu-imgUS president Donald Trump's state department begins layoffs, fires 1300 employees due to...
    • submenu-imgAir India AI 171 plane crash: Preliminary findings say engine fuel switches cut off before plane went down
  • Education
    • submenu-imgBTech courses in DDU Gorakhpur: Applications for JEE Main exams open, last day to apply is..., know full details
    • submenu-imgMeet IAS officer, IITian, who cracked UPSC exam with AIR 12, perfect example of 'beauty with brains', married to IPS officer, her husband is...
    • submenu-imgMeet girl, who scored 550 marks out of 720 in NEET UG exam, slept at railway station with broken elbow due to...
    • submenu-imgMeet woman who has bagged whopping salary from this IT giant, not from IIM, NIT, VIT, IISc, she is from..., her name is...
    • submenu-imgAfter UPSC toppers Tina Dabi, Athar Aamir Khan, Anudeep Durishetty, marksheet of IAS Ishita Rathi with UPSC AIR 8 goes viral, check her marks in...
  • Automobile
    • submenu-imgThis luxury car is first choice of Indians, even left BMW, Jaguar, Audi behind in sales, it is...
    • submenu-imgKia India unveils Carens Clavis: Check features, design changes, price and more; bookings open on...
    • submenu-imgTesla CEO Elon Musk launches most affordable Cybertruck, but it costs Rs 830000 more than older version, it is worth Rs...
    • submenu-imgPlanning to buy a Maruti Suzuki car? Prices set to rise by 4% from...
    • submenu-imgAudi launches Audi RS Q8 2025 in India: Know price, specifications and unique features
Advertisement
Headlines

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethalal returns, viral pic with this actress puts exit rumors to rest

Meet actor who was homeless, worked as waiter, sold tea, made debut at 41, now earns in crores; his net worth is..., name is...

‘Why did you cut off ?’: What Air India pilots said before Ahmedabad crash, cockpit recording reveals...

Love And War new details leaked! Sanjay Leela Bhansali plans Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal's..., Alia Bhatt to shoot for...

SHOCKING! THIS northeast city surpasses Delhi to become the most polluted Indian city in mid-year pollution list, it is...

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant 1st wedding anniversary: When Mukesh Ambani hired 100 planes, including 3 Falcon 2000 jets, for son's wedding that cost Rs...

Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman's big move, set to allow foreigners to..., aims at reducing...

Delhi: At least 6 people trapped after four-storey building collapses, rescue operations underway, VIDEO

Another masterstroke by Anil Ambani, Reliance Defence to invest Rs 10000 crore in..., aim is to...

Humaira Asghar Ali’s face melted, nails decayed to bone, brain decomposed; post-mortem report reveals shocking truth

US president Donald Trump's state department begins layoffs, fires 1300 employees due to...

'Coming Soon': Elon Musk's Tesla drops teaser ahead of India launch, EV maker set to inaugurate store on...

What is Stratus, new COVID-19 variant spreading rapidly across the globe? Here's what we know so far

Air India AI 171 plane crash: Preliminary findings say engine fuel switches cut off before plane went down

Ed Sheeran talks about his wife, says she has 'got a very good...': 'I play new music when she's in...'

Elon Musk's X cuts down subscription charges in India by up to 48%, check new prices here

New scam targets mobile phone users, doesn't require any clicks, here's how you can avoid it

Ravi Kishan remembers late Mukul Dev at Son of Sardaar 2 trailer launch: 'We spent about 40 days together and suddenly...'

This state to have South India’s first Penguin Park, it is..., construction will cost Rs..., 2 other states already have

Ajay Devgn breaks silence on Hindi-Marathi language controversy with his famous dialogue, says...

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 Highlights: Jasprit Bumrah's historic fifer decimates England, KL Rahul's fifty guides India to 145/3 at Stumps

Anupam Kher reacts to Diljit Dosanjh working with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3: 'Our loyalty should be...'

Union Minister Chirag Paswan receives death threat ahead of Bihar assembly polls

Aap Jaisa Koi movie review: R Madhavan, Fatima Sana Shaikh's nuanced act in thought-provoking romance marred by disjointed narrative

This country sets world record for fastest internet speed, beats USA, speed is..., can support 8K broadcast without...

Internet can’t stop laughing at THIS half-printed resume with hilarious message: 'The printer paused to...'

Karan Johar slams trolls claiming he's unwell after drastic weight loss: 'Logon ne mujhe maar hi dala, unhone kaha...'

Why Virat Kohli won't attend India-England Lord's Test match despite living in London? Ex-RCB teammate reveals reason

Radhika Yadav’s father owns licensed revolver, luxury farmhouse in Gurugram, his monthly income is Rs...., acquaintance says, 'only people with...'

IND vs ENG: Joe Root scripts history, England star breaks Rahul Dravid's all-time Test catch record

Maalik X review: Rajkummar Rao, Manushi Chhillar film is 'disaster of epic proportions' with 'awful climax', say netizens

Gautam Adani-led Adani Group's BIG step, set to redevelop THIS iconic ghat in...

'Don't marry such insecure...': Viral video shows heated argument at US restaurant over ‘beautiful’ comment

UN issues BIG warning over Taliban's new rules for media outlets in Afghanistan, which mandates...

Radhika Yadav Killing: Autopsy report contradicts father's claim, says she died due to...

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Jasprit Bumrah creates history, breaks Kapil Dev's record to achieve THIS huge milestone

Good news for Anil Ambani as India Rating boosts credit rating of THIS Reliance Group company, it is...

'They don't understand...': Viral video shows men in Delhi metro’s women's coach, raises concerns about safety

Meet Bollywood’s richest star kid who owns biggest luxury car collection, will make his directorial debut with this film, not Alia, Ranbir, Ananya

Aadhar Card enrolment to become more difficult, UIDAI will ask you to give THESE documents

'Superb initiative': Bengaluru wins hearts with plan to feed chicken and rice to stray dogs

Earthquake: Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, second in two days

Meet Saiyaara debutant Ahaan Panday's parents who stay away from the limelight, know how are they related to Ananya Panday

Anjali Tendulkar's smile fuels 'Sara' speculation as Ravindra Jadeja teases Shubman Gill at London event

What is shortcut to become rich? ChatGPT gives an interesting answer, know its tips

Dhadak 2 trailer X review: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri give 'performances of the year' in Pariyerum Perumal remake

Rashmika Mandanna draws flak over her statement on dating men like Ranbir Kapoor's Rannvijay in Animal: 'This woman should...'

Watch: Mohammed Siraj's heartfelt gesture for Diogo Jota after taking Jamie Smith's wicket at Lord's

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra REACTS to Radhika Yadav's killing, says, 'In families, you should...'

This man retired at 45, built a fortune of Rs 4.7 crore without side hustles, fancy job

‘I urge you to see...’: Gautam Adani reveals his next revolutionary vision, will transform this sector by...

Security beefed up at Kapil Sharma's Mumbai residence after shooting at Kap's Cafe in Canada

India’s top gamers come together for an electrifying showdown hosted by Samsung

Maalik movie review: Rajkummar Rao 2.0 is raw, brutal, convincingly massy hero, Manushi Chhillar shines despite limited performance

Has your name been removed from voter list? Here's how you can get it added back easily

IND vs ENG: Joe Root makes history at Lord's, soars past Ricky Ponting, Steve Smith; joins Don Bradman in elite club

Ratan Tata dream comes true! Tata Motors to launch Altroz EV, introduced by him in 2019

BAD news for employees, this tech company pushes employees to invest in...after massive layoffs over 15000 jobs, not Infosys, Google, Meta, it is...

Pakistani actress Humaira Asghar Ali's dead body found after nine months? Shocking new report states she died in...

Pepe Price Prediction: If PEPE Reaches The Marketcap Of Dogecoin How Much Will You Need To Retire?

What is Abraham Accord? This Muslim nation to become 5th to join it, know how is it linked with Israel, US

India's BIG gift to Namibia as it is set to roll out UPI service; check list of countries accepting payment through UPI

Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh explains why employees leave companies, internet agrees ‘hard but…’; her post goes viral

Gaurav Taneja misses birthday cake due to rains, Zomato sends special hamper instead: 'I received Rs 75 coupon'

Rishabh Pant's Lord's injury: Why Dhruv Jurel cannot bat as a replacement? ICC rules explained

Google CEO Sundar Pichai praises Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok4, he says...

Traveling to Uttarakhand? You will soon need to pre-register before going to THIS hill station

IND vs ENG: Why are England players and spectators wearing red on Day 2 at Lord's today?

BTech courses in DDU Gorakhpur: Applications for JEE Main exams open, last day to apply is..., know full details

Delhi's Sheesh Mahal now OPEN to tourists after 370 years; check timings, route and more

Kuberaa OTT release date: When, where to watch Nagarjuna, Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer crime drama film

End of an era? Shubman Gill poised to replace Rohit Sharma as India's ODI captain, viral post sparks debate

US Visa becomes more expensive, know how much you have to pay...

What is 'Operation Baam'? Baloch separatist group launches MASSIVE attacks in fight against Pakistan government, here's what we know

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann supports release of Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3 with Pakistan's Hania Aamir: 'Don’t play these games with us, we are...'

Indian CEO's sensitive explanation of autism to his 6-year-old son wins internet, netizens say...., WATCH viral video

BIG blow to Apple, Mark Zuckerberg's Meta has hired tech giant's ex senior engineer by offering staggering salary of .., but has some conditions...

NSA Ajit Doval's big statement on Operation Sindoor, says 'we hit 9 terror targets in Pakistan with precision, missed...'

Indian Coast Guard bravely rescues US yacht stranded off Indira Point in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The Bhootnii OTT release: Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy's horror comedy film to release on July 18 on..., will premiere on TV on same day

What is ‘Solar Maximum’ and why NASA says it could affect your daily life

Rewriting Retail Reality: Engineering Smarter Data for Modern Enterprise

Solana (SOL) Price Prediction: Will SOL and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Explode in 2025?

We asked ChatGPT the top Cryptos to buy right now and SEI, FLOKI anid Matic weren't included... so what were?

Ajay Devgn reacts to Diljit Dosanjh getting trolled for casting Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3: 'I will not blame...'

Artarium embraces sustainability with eco-friendly wooden tissue boxes

How much will US visa cost for Indian tourists, students from 2026? Applicants will have to pay Rs...

Nefarious Chinese design exposed! French firm confirms PLA Navy's espionage activities in Bay of Bengal, Beijing caught doing...

Meet IAS officer, IITian, who cracked UPSC exam with AIR 12, perfect example of 'beauty with brains', married to IPS officer, her husband is...

This Bollywood director spent all his money in making film with Sanjeev Kumar, daughter had to become dancer to repay debts, son performed on Juhu beach, they are now...

Magnus Carlsen outplays ChatGPT in Chess battle without losing a single piece, says 'sometimes I get bored'

Radhika Yadav's music video surfaces online amid probe into Tennis player's murder by her father

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan movie review: Vikrant Massey-starrer brings back old-school romance, Shanaya Kapoor shines with impressive debut

Not Jaya Bachchan, Rekha once cried on Laawaris sets due to Amitabh Bachchan's close friendship with..., reportedly quit Silsila, then..., actress was..

After Pushpa, Rashmika Mandanna likely to reunite with Allu Arjun again for Atlee's AA22XA6, to play...

Gautam Adani takes BIG step, set to transform healthcare sector, to build 1000 AI-equipped...

After Donald Trump's slaps 35% tariff, Canada PM Mark Carney says 'will continue to defend our business'

Meet Rajinikanth's costar, who made debut at 3, holds record of starring in over 100 films in six languages as child actor, will now be seen in..., his name is..

Who is Harjeet Singh Laddi? Khalistani terrorist on India’s most wanted terrorist list, who claimed attack on Kapil Sharma’s Kaps Cafe in Canada

From Balochistan to Punjab, Pakistan on brink of collapse! BLA sends strong signals by killing...at...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethalal returns, viral pic with this actress puts exit rumors to rest

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethalal returns, viral pic with this actress..

Meet actor who was homeless, worked as waiter, sold tea, made debut at 41, now earns in crores; his net worth is..., name is...

Meet actor who was homeless, worked as waiter, sold tea, made debut at 41, now..

‘Why did you cut off ?’: What Air India pilots said before Ahmedabad crash, cockpit recording reveals...

‘Why did you cut off ?’: What Air India pilots said before Ahmedabad crash, Cock

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 viral moments from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding that fans can't get enough of

5 viral moments from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Sunil Gavaskar net worth: A look at Little Master's luxurious Goa villa, multi-crore commentary earnings, business ventures and more

Sunil Gavaskar net worth: A look at Little Master's luxurious Goa villa, multi-c

Meet Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan, had 2 failed marriages, got addicted to alcohol, was diagnosed with cancer, then...

Meet Hrithik's sister Sunaina, had 2 failed marriages, got addicted to alcohol

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethalal returns, viral pic with this actress puts exit rumors to rest

Recently, during the ongoing 'bhootni track', fans noticed that Jethalal, played by Dilip Joshi, was missing from several episodes.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 12, 2025, 09:45 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethalal returns, viral pic with this actress puts exit rumors to rest
Image credit: Instagram

TRENDING NOW

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining viewers for the past 17 years. With a strong fan following on social media, the show continues to top the TRP charts, even surpassing popular serials like Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Recently, during the ongoing 'bhootni track', fans noticed that Jethalal, played by Dilip Joshi, was missing from several episodes. This sparked rumours that he had quit the show. However, the makers were quick to clarify that Dilip Joshi is still very much a part of the cast.

Now, a new photo of Dilip Joshi with 'Chakori', the character behind the ghost, has gone viral, calming fans' concerns. The picture shows actress Swati Sharma, who plays Chakori, posing with Dilip Joshi. Jethalal is seen in a white T-shirt, while Chakori is dressed in a red and black saree. Seeing them together, fans expressed their excitement online.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

One user wrote, "Finally, Jethalal is back!" Another said, "This picture proves Jethalal is still on the show." A third comment read, "It feels great to see Jethalal after such a long time."

Latest episodes 

In the latest episodes, the Gokuldham Society members went to spend a few days at Mehta Sahab’s boss’s bungalow. There, they encountered a ghost named Chakori who started scaring everyone. Bhide was the first to be haunted, followed by Popatlal. Eventually, most of the society members managed to escape, but Popatlal got trapped.

In a major twist, Popatlal revealed the truth, Chakori wasn’t a ghost at all, but a human pretending to be one.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
THIS is world's most expensive luxury bag, sold for Rs 867140360, not Prada, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, owned by THIS popular actress
THIS is world's most expensive luxury bag, sold for Rs 867140360, owned by...
Amid language dispute, Anup Jalota calls Hindi 'mother tongue of India', says 'we like Marathi very much, but..'
Amid language dispute, Anup Jalota calls Hindi 'mother tongue of India'
IND vs ENG: Joe Root scripts history, England star breaks Rahul Dravid's all-time Test catch record
Joe Root scripts history, England star breaks Rahul Dravid's all-time Test catch
India's biggest superstar, gave 28 hits in four years, not Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Dilip Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, but...
India's biggest superstar, gave 28 hits in four years, not Amitabh, Dharmendra
UK's F-35 fighter jet stuck in Kerala to finally fly home next week? Reports claim...
UK's F-35 fighter jet stuck in Kerala to finally fly home next week? Reports...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
5 viral moments from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding that fans can't get enough of
5 viral moments from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding
Sunil Gavaskar net worth: A look at Little Master's luxurious Goa villa, multi-crore commentary earnings, business ventures and more
Sunil Gavaskar net worth: A look at Little Master's luxurious Goa villa, multi-c
Meet Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan, had 2 failed marriages, got addicted to alcohol, was diagnosed with cancer, then...
Meet Hrithik's sister Sunaina, had 2 failed marriages, got addicted to alcohol
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s first wedding anniversary: 5 ultra-expensive things owned by power couple
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s first wedding anniversary: 5 ultra-expensive thi
Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Rajkumar Hirani and other directors who delivered blockbusters with their directorial debuts
Directors who delivered blockbusters with their directorial debuts
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE