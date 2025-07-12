Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethalal returns, viral pic with this actress puts exit rumors to rest

Recently, during the ongoing 'bhootni track', fans noticed that Jethalal, played by Dilip Joshi, was missing from several episodes.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining viewers for the past 17 years. With a strong fan following on social media, the show continues to top the TRP charts, even surpassing popular serials like Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Recently, during the ongoing 'bhootni track', fans noticed that Jethalal, played by Dilip Joshi, was missing from several episodes. This sparked rumours that he had quit the show. However, the makers were quick to clarify that Dilip Joshi is still very much a part of the cast.

Now, a new photo of Dilip Joshi with 'Chakori', the character behind the ghost, has gone viral, calming fans' concerns. The picture shows actress Swati Sharma, who plays Chakori, posing with Dilip Joshi. Jethalal is seen in a white T-shirt, while Chakori is dressed in a red and black saree. Seeing them together, fans expressed their excitement online.

One user wrote, "Finally, Jethalal is back!" Another said, "This picture proves Jethalal is still on the show." A third comment read, "It feels great to see Jethalal after such a long time."

Latest episodes

In the latest episodes, the Gokuldham Society members went to spend a few days at Mehta Sahab’s boss’s bungalow. There, they encountered a ghost named Chakori who started scaring everyone. Bhide was the first to be haunted, followed by Popatlal. Eventually, most of the society members managed to escape, but Popatlal got trapped.

In a major twist, Popatlal revealed the truth, Chakori wasn’t a ghost at all, but a human pretending to be one.