Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Sunil Holkar passes away at 40

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Sunil Holkar, who died at 40, wanted tp say thankyou and sorry for the love that he got and mistakes he did.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 10:58 AM IST

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Sunil Holkar passes away at 40
Credit: Sunil Holkar/Instagram

Television star Sunil Holkar, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame actor passes away at the age of 40. He is survived by his mother, father, wife and two children.

He was last seen in the national award-winning film Gosht Eka Paithanichi. As per the media reports, Sunil was suffering from liver psoriasis for the last few days. He was also taking treatment, but unfortunately, he died on Friday, 13 January. As per the TV9 Hindi report, Sunil had realized his death and therefore, he asked his friend to share his last message on WhatsApp status in which he said goodbye to everyone. He wanted to say thank you for the love he got. He apologised for all his mistakes and asked his friend to post this message on his behalf.

For the unversed, Sunil Holkar worked for many years in Ashok Hande's Chaurang Natya Sansthan. He was known as an actor and storyteller who worked in theater for more than 12 years. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
XXX fame Aabha Paul dances to famous Bollywood songs in sexy videos
Inside Ananya Panday, Zoya Akhtar, and Navya Nanda's New Year vacation in Phuket. See pics
Happy New Year 2023: India welcomes new year with colorful celebrations | In Pics
Bigg Boss 16: Meet Ikka and Seedhe Maut who performed live with MC Stan, know their real names
Akash Ambani, wife Shloka throw birthday bash for son Prithvi, high-profile celebs join in; See pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 574 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 14
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.