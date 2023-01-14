Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Sunil Holkar passes away at 40

Credit: Sunil Holkar/Instagram

Television star Sunil Holkar, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame actor passes away at the age of 40. He is survived by his mother, father, wife and two children.

He was last seen in the national award-winning film Gosht Eka Paithanichi. As per the media reports, Sunil was suffering from liver psoriasis for the last few days. He was also taking treatment, but unfortunately, he died on Friday, 13 January. As per the TV9 Hindi report, Sunil had realized his death and therefore, he asked his friend to share his last message on WhatsApp status in which he said goodbye to everyone. He wanted to say thank you for the love he got. He apologised for all his mistakes and asked his friend to post this message on his behalf.

For the unversed, Sunil Holkar worked for many years in Ashok Hande's Chaurang Natya Sansthan. He was known as an actor and storyteller who worked in theater for more than 12 years.