Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah-fame Shailesh Lodha mourns his father's death in emotional post: 'I am your shadow'

Shailesh Lodha shares heartbreaking news of his father's death in an emotional post.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah-fame actor Shailesh Lodha's father, Shyam Singh Lodha, passed away in Jodhpur. The actor shared the news on social media in an emotional post.

On Friday, Shailesh Lodha took to his Instagram and shared the sad news about his father's demise due to prolonged illness. In his emotional post, the actor shared a sweet photograph of himself with his father, capturing a moment of closeness and love. Alongside this picture, Shailesh also penned a poignant message in the caption. Expressing his grief with deep words, Shailesh wrote in Hindi, “Whatever I am… I am your shadow… The morning sun illuminated the world today, but darkness has enveloped our lives… Papa has left this body… If tears had a language, I could have written something… Please say it once again… Babloo." The funeral was held at the Shivanchi Gate crematorium in Jodhpur.

Shailesh is a poet, actor, comedian, and writer. Shailesh first appeared on Comedy Circus as a contestant, and later in Comedy Ka Mahamukabla. The actor was also the main presenter in the TV program Wah! Wah! Kya Baat Hai which aired on Sab TV. He is best known for playing Taarak Mehta in the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

However, actor quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2022 as he was deeply hurt by the uncultured behaviour of producer Asit Modi. In an interaction with the Etimes, Shailesh stated the reason for leaving the show and said, "Asit Kumarr Modi spoke to me in a very uncultured, derogatory tone, which I couldn’t tolerate. Mujhe bardaasht nahi hua (I could not tolerate), this was not the first time. At that time, he had said, “Yahan par sab kaam karne waale mere naukar hai (Everyone working here is my servant.) That time also, I’d objected to him and his language." He recently won a lawsuit against Asit Modi, the producer of Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah, for non-payment of dues.

(with inputs from ANI)

