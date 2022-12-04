Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Priya Ahuja aka Rita Reporter reacts to being tolled for latest photos

Priya Ahuja/Instagram

Priya Ahuja Rajda, who became well-known for playing the role of "Rita reporter" in the hit TV drama Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, wrote a lengthy note criticizing haters for mocking her clothing choices.

The actress recently shared a few images from her bedroom in which she was seen draping a black satin robe over her body. While some people expressed their appreciation in the comments area, others made fun of her for dressing in such "revealing" attire.

Priya responded angrily to those who were criticizing her. She said that she did not require anyone's consent for what she may or may not wear.

She wrote, "Just to let you know it doesn't affect me at all what you all think about me. A lot of you mentioned Malav in the comments saying what kind of a wife l am and how he can allow me to wear whatever is there. Also some of you said a few things about Ardaas like what he will think about me as a mother or what I will teach him as a mother. So let Malav & Ardaas only decide what kind of a wife and mother I am."

She continued, "And also let me tell you all That I don't need permission to wear or not to wear any particular outfit from anyone on this planet. It's me as a person who decides what to wear and what kind of a life to live. Thank you but NO THANK YOU for all the suggestions and advice. As a person or as a family @malavrajda and I Don't Need It!!!"

Priya, who is renowned for her carefree demeanour, is entirely different from how she seems on TV. The diva has no qualms about flaunting her well-defined physique in the media, whether in a bikini or other swimwear.