Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Palak Sindhwani aka Sonu sings Zara Zara

Credit: Palak Sindhwani/Instagram

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been our favourite ever since it premiered on national television. Each and every character of the show enjoys a huge fan following in real life. Despite having changes in the new cast, the show has managed to retain family humour.

Palak Sindhwani who is the Sonu Bhide of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah celebrated her birthday, she has shared videos and photos from the bash. Her party was attended by TMKOC Sunayana Fozdar, who plays Anjali Mehta, the show director Malav Rajda and her friends. The actress was looking pretty in a pink top and white short skirt.

In one of the videos, she can be seen singing Zara Zara from Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, which featured Saif Ali Khan, R Madhavan and Dia Mirza. One of her friends can be seen playing the guitar. The video is going viral on social media.

One of the social media users wrote, “Uffff aapne bhi kum mehfil nahi jamai.” The second one mentioned, “You are soo beautiful di.” The third person wrote, “Hey palakie your voice is too good you voice make us happy wow superb voice.” The fourth person wrote, “Woww your voice is mindblowing palakie.”

Also Read: TMKOC fame Munmun Dutta aka Babita ji stuns two men while posing- Check out hilarious photo

Palak is a fitness freak, she had earlier posted a photo of herself doing yoga with a long note. She had writer, “Started my Sunday on a good note, felt good after trying some of my favourite yoga poses after ages!”

She continued, “Honestly, I’ve not been feeling my best since last few months, no matter how much efforts I put in everything I do, at the end I feel it’s not enough, I can do better and I know there’s always a scope for growth but sometimes you don’t even realise that in the process of growing into a better individual, you get too hard on yourself and that’s wrong, we all deserve to feel whatever we are feeling, it’s not mandatory to be happy all the time, we’re going to have good days and bad days too in life, it’s okay to to slow down, breathe, introspect, take a break until You Feel like YOU again.. Love yourself in every phase, in every mood, in every shade, and remember to be gentle and kind with yourself too. Love and light to all..”